"This weekend’s race has potential to go a couple different ways" - Kyle Larson's crew chief on what could make a difference at NASCAR's Michigan race

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is among the drivers who will be hitting Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 7, 2022. After the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend, every driver and crew chief is focused and preparing hard for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Kyle Larson and his crew chief Cliff Daniels are no exceptions to this.

Heading to Michigan International Speedway, the #5 Chevrolet driver’s crew chief has shared a few details that could make a difference this weekend. According to Daniels, Michigan’s race has the potential to go a little differently as passing can be tough due to the use of resin on the track.

Speaking to the media, Daniels said:

“I think this weekend’s race has potential to go a couple different ways. Passing could be difficult – we’ll see what the resin does on the track. Certainly, we’ve come a long way as a sport since California. Michigan (International Speedway) tends to lean toward more straight forward racing, but the runs and the draft could be impactful.”

Kyle Larson will return to the track this weekend, where he has three wins, six top-five finishes and seven top-ten finishes, and has led a total of 220 laps on the 2-mile-long track in the previous 13 races.

Last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the California-born driver had a disappointing outing as he crashed into Ty Dillon from behind in Turn 1 during Stage 2, giving him his fifth DNF of the season. He will certainly be looking to make an impression this Sunday.

Kyle Larson’s thoughts going into FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Heading to Michigan International Speedway, Kyle Larson spoke about whether racing will be similar to Auto Club Speedway, where he won his first race earlier this season. He stated that the runs have not been as big as they were in California compared to Michigan. Larson said:

“I feel like the runs haven’t been quite as big as they were earlier in the year. I’m sure we will be able to draft, but the runs were huge at California. I don’t know if they’ll be quite that big at Michigan, and there will be less lane options when you get to the corner this weekend (compared to Auto Club Speedway).”

Catch Kyle Larson take on 200 miles at FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network.

