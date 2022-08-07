NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

After an action-packed Verizon 200, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, August 7, 2022. FireKeepers Casino 400 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 23rd race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2-mile-long track. The 37 drivers will compete for over 200 laps on the moderate-banked D-shaped speedway to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for FireKeepers Casino 400 on his official Twitter account:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Michigan



Sunday

12:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2:30-USA-Prerace

3:17-USA-Cup race 45-75-80, 7 sets, fuel 44-47



NWS: 80s, rain:40%

In Saturday’s qualifying races, 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace Jr. won the first pole of his Cup Series career in his 171st try at a speed of 190.703 mph. Earlier, he was the second fastest driver during the practice race. Christopher Bell will share the front row with Wallace Jr. after turning a lap of 189.898 mph.

Bubba Wallace @BubbaWallace ‍ How about a pole win at Michigan? How about a pole win at Michigan?😮‍💨 https://t.co/EemAwGqQw6

They will be followed by Kyle Busch (189.868 mph), Joey Logano (189.509 mph), and Austin Cindric (189.449 mph) in the top five.

Tyler Reddick (189.026 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (188.724 mph), Kyle Larson (188.605 mph), Denny Hamlin (188.437 mph), and Erik Jones (187.666 mph) completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37-car grid at Michigan International Speedway:

#23 - Bubba Wallace #20 - Christopher Bell #18 - Kyle Busch #22 - Joey Logano #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #8 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Ty Gibbs #16 - Noah Gragson #9 - Chase Elliott #34 - Michael McDowell #99 - Daniel Suarez #4 - Kevin Harvick #41 - Cole Custer #10 - Aric Almirola #17 - Chris Buescher #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #1 - Ross Chastain #14 - Chase Briscoe #12 - Ryan Blaney #42 - Ty Dillon #3 - Austin Dillon #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #15 - J.J. Yeley #48 - Alex Bowman #33 - Austin Hill #7 - Corey LaJoie #6 - Brad Keselowski #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki #78 - B.J. McLeod #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

