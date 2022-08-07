Create
NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Bubba Wallace Jr. poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 07, 2022 04:00 PM IST

After an action-packed Verizon 200, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, August 7, 2022. FireKeepers Casino 400 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 23rd race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2-mile-long track. The 37 drivers will compete for over 200 laps on the moderate-banked D-shaped speedway to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for FireKeepers Casino 400 on his official Twitter account:

MichiganSunday12:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2:30-USA-Prerace3:17-USA-Cup race 45-75-80, 7 sets, fuel 44-47 NWS: 80s, rain:40%No lights; sundown 8:49p ET https://t.co/tW4IjfTMkx

In Saturday’s qualifying races, 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace Jr. won the first pole of his Cup Series career in his 171st try at a speed of 190.703 mph. Earlier, he was the second fastest driver during the practice race. Christopher Bell will share the front row with Wallace Jr. after turning a lap of 189.898 mph.

How about a pole win at Michigan?😮‍💨 https://t.co/EemAwGqQw6

They will be followed by Kyle Busch (189.868 mph), Joey Logano (189.509 mph), and Austin Cindric (189.449 mph) in the top five.

Tyler Reddick (189.026 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (188.724 mph), Kyle Larson (188.605 mph), Denny Hamlin (188.437 mph), and Erik Jones (187.666 mph) completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37-car grid at Michigan International Speedway:

  1. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #18 - Kyle Busch
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  6. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #5 - Kyle Larson
  9. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  10. #43 - Erik Jones
  11. #45 - Ty Gibbs
  12. #16 - Noah Gragson
  13. #9 - Chase Elliott
  14. #34 - Michael McDowell
  15. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  16. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  17. #41 - Cole Custer
  18. #10 - Aric Almirola
  19. #17 - Chris Buescher
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #31 - Justin Haley
  22. #1 - Ross Chastain
  23. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  24. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  25. #42 - Ty Dillon
  26. #3 - Austin Dillon
  27. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #33 - Austin Hill
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #77 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  37. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

