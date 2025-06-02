Kyle Larson delivers a sarcastic remark at Hendrick Motorsports amid Nashville crisis

Kyle Larson took a shot at his own team during a frustrating outing at Nashville Superspeedway, and he didn’t hold back. A sarcastic remark was made over the team radio during the race.

The remark was shared in a tweet by motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck on X, who sourced it via Cliff Daniels (Stacking Pennies). In the radio communication, Kyle Larson said,

"What a race. Well, so far we've got one positive: We stayed on the lead lap and we have an opening in (to the pit box now). Yay."

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Larson, sarcastically: "What a race. Well, so far we've got one positive: We stayed on the lead lap and we have an opening in (to the pit box now). Yay." Cliff Daniels: "Stacking pennies."

Kyle Larson entered Nashville hoping to bounce back from a brutal Memorial Day Weekend where he crashed out of both the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indianapolis 500. But things didn’t turn around. He placed 24th in practice and dropped even further in qualifying, starting 28th — his worst grid position this season. It was also the worst qualifying result among all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers.

Ahead of the race, Kyle Larson explained what went wrong with the car. Speaking to NASCAR on Prime, he said he struggled with timing and rhythm throughout practice, which left him out of sync going into qualifying. He admitted lacking confidence in corner entry and angle, which cost him hugely.

“I just didn’t really have the confidence [on] where to drive into and what angle and all that,” Larson said. “Unfortunately, didn’t qualify where we wanted to. I know our car is much better than 28th.” (via Motorsports.com)

Larson also mentioned an approach he favored. He talked about taking advantage of openings when possible, but not forcing moves that could result in a crash or set the team back further.

“It’d be fun… but even tougher than Indy”: Kyle Larson opens up about Supercars possibility

Kyle Larson spoke about the idea of racing in the Australian Supercars Championship later this year. The former Cup Series champion admitted the opportunity is exciting, but also that the logistics make it much harder than running an IndyCar event. Larson told NASCAR reporter Kelly Crandall,

"I like to race, so it’d be fun. It's just again a lot that goes into it, you know, logistically, it's even tougher, probably than doing an Indy... you'd have to be down there for probably two or three weeks. And you know, it's around holiday season, just fresh off our cup season. So yeah. I don't know. I mean, maybe for sure, if not this year, you down the road another time."

Kyle Larson isn’t new to juggling multiple racing formats. Earlier this season, he ran triple-duty weekends at both Homestead-Miami and Bristol — competing in the Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series all within a span of three days.

Larson’s performance in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series continues to show his range. He’s already picked up three wins from six starts this year.

Still, after crashing out of both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600, Larson is facing a tough stretch. The Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville hasn’t done much to help that. He started on the 28th and watched chaos unfold in front of him as teammates and competitors wrecked.

