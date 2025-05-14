Kyle Larson discloses that Jon Edwards’ passing forced Hendrick Motorsports to make ‘quick decisions’

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson featured in a media day availability ahead of the Indy 500 scheduled for later this month. After the first practice session, the Cup Series driver was questioned about how Jon Edwards' sudden passing forced the team to make "quick decisions."

Edwards spent three decades of his life working with Hendrick Motorsports. He began his career working with the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon in 1994. He witnessed the team prove its dominance with Gordon and Jimmie Johnson's multiple titles. Later, the communications strategist joined the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1's team and formed a deep bond.

According to the report, the PR rep worked on the program for three years and maintained everything according to Kyle Larson's schedule. But now, with him gone, the team hired Ashley to fill his shoes. Reflecting on the same, a journalist asked the HMS driver if he faced "any sort of difficulty" organizing his schedule.

To which the former Cup Series champion replied (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"I think just — had he been here, it would have been more organized weeks ago. But I feel like since he passed, it was kind of like quick decisions on who's going to be the team around me."

"I would say to this point, though, now that we're here, it's well-organized, and that's a lot due to Ashley and everybody at Arrow McLaren, as well. I think everybody with John out here worked much harder to make sure it was smooth operating, which it's been so far," Larson added.

Hedrick Motorsports communication strategist Jon Edwards passed away on April 10, 2025. Among multiple tributes, Larson also paid his last respects. He claimed that Edwards left a "lasting impact" on his life and was "grateful" for the memories the duo created together.

“He would want us to not be sad": Kyle Larson on the Bristol heartbreak amid Edwards' passing

In April 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson attempted the 'triple' for the second time this season at Bristol Motor Speedway. However, Larson fell one spot short of winning the Truck Series race as his dream was shattered.

During a post-race interview with stock car racing analyst Dustin Long, the HMS driver recalled his memories with his colleague Jon Edwards. He drew strength from Edwards' passing and revealed his goals for the rest of the season, saying [00:30]:

"But yeah, we're gonna mourn his loss and try to, you know, win some races for him this weekend, and you know he would want us to not be sad. He was a happy person. So, we're, we're in his older heads high and representing those."

Kyle Larson leads the Cup Series points table after the Kansas Speedway victory. He has amassed 469 points, three wins, nine top-10 finishes, and eight top-five finishes in 12 starts this season. Additionally, he secured one pole position, led 817 laps, and secured eight stage wins.

