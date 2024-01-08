Kyle Larson elaborates on "getting into race mode" with P5 finish during dirt late-model race ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is approaching soon and drivers such as Kyle Larson have already started looking forward to the new season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has a very hectic schedule ahead of him as he is set to participate in several forms of racing ranging from the Indy 500 to his own Sprint Car series, High Limit Racing.

Preparing to get back into the rhythm of driving a car at its limit of adhesion, Larson recently spoke about how his appearance during this weekend's Wild West Shootout at Vado Speedway Park will help him do just that (via floracing.com):

"“It’s just good to get into race mode a little bit, get ready for the upcoming season and get me ready before we get to NASCAR, really, that’s important too."

He further added:

"If I didn’t race anything, I wouldn’t feel prepared by the time we get to Los Angeles (for the Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum). It’s good to race a little bit. Hopefully it goes good. Hopefully we can win at least one of these things. And have a good time.”

Kyle Larson will also be seen dipping his feet into the country's premier open-wheeled racing series with the biggest event of their calendar, the Indy 500. A partnership between Hendrick Motorsports acting as his sponsor, Larson will be seen piloting an Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar around the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson on how long he plans to keep racing in the NASCAR Cup Series

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace's popular podcast The Kenny Wallace Show kicked off its new season with Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson as their first guest, and the conversation sure did not disappoint.

Wallace managed to engage the Elk Grove, California native in a topic surrounding the longevity of drivers in a sport such as NASCAR. This led Kyle Larson to comment on his own time in the sport as well. He elaborated:

"It's hard to say when you're in it (the sport). Sitting here right now, I don't see myself going to 40. But that's not me retiring from racing, I think I'm different than others. Kevin (Harvick) and a lot of these drivers too, I don't think they meant to be done at 42, I just think they got pushed out of the sport a little bit with young drivers coming up."

Speaking on what has been a reality in the sport in the modern day and age, Kyle Larson seems to be enjoying what he does in the present rather than looking too far ahead in to his future.