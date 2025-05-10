Kyle Larson gives his verdict on the best manufacturer ahead of Kansas race

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson was recently featured on the media day ahead of the AdventHealth 400 scheduled for this Sunday. During the conversation, Larson revealed the Cup Series manufacturer that he believes has an edge at the 1.5-mile track.

Despite Chevy dominating the Kansas Speedway in the 2024 season and winning last year's event over #14 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver Chris Buescher, the former Cup Series driver believes that Toyota drivers have much better chances of dominating the 1.5-mile track. Before the 2024 season, a Toyota Camry had won four back-to-back races on the track.

The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver, Denny Hamlin, has won the most races (four) at Kansas Speedway, solidifying their dominance. He is followed by Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick, who have secured one win each. Reflecting on the promising stats, Kyle Larson stated (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

"The Toyotas-they're still the best there, I think, anyways. We've chipped away at it and gotten better, I think. I've led lots of laps there since we've gone there with the Next Gen. I just hadn't gotten the win until last year. But you always work to get better every time you go to a track."

Larson ranks second to his teammate William Byron in the Cup Series driver's points table with 408 points. He secured two wins, seven top-five finishes, and eight top-ten finishes in 11 starts this season.

Kyle Larson gets candid about competing with NASCAR's young generation at Texas

The NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson competed in the Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 3, 2025. During a post-race interview, Larson gave his true thoughts on competing alongside the younger generation in the new configuration of cars.

Larson began the 208-lap race from the mid-pack after qualifying in P20. Despite a slow start, he paved his way among the top five drivers and ended stage one in P2 behind JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier. Continuing further, the HMS driver then led 32 laps and took home the win at Texas Motor Speedway.

Reflecting on the same, a NASCAR journalist questioned Kyle Larson about the changes he noticed in the Xfinity Series. Larson pointed out that this was his first race on the track with the new car and added:

"It's just the, I mean, Allgaier was probably the only person in the field that was in the field back then when I ran, maybe Jeremy Clements and Ryan C., but yeah, it's just a young generation. So, yeah, it's fun; it's fun to get out there and race and mix it up with them, and, yeah, you know, we're all trying to learn quickly out there with slick track and no practice, so yeah, it was a lot of fun today," Larson said [00:45 onwards].

The 32-year-old driver crossed the finish line 1.265 seconds ahead of Taylor Gray in his #54 Toyota. Additionally, Larson has amassed 17 wins, 85 top-ten finishes, and eight pole positions in 119 starts in his decade-long career in the Xfinity Series with only two full-time seasons.

