Kyle Larson shares his thoughts on battling with NASCAR’s young generation in Texas

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson won the Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 3. Following his win, he was featured in a post-race interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90. Larson expressed his views on competing with the younger generation in the new configuration Xfinity Series car.

Larson had a slow start at the 208-lap race and qualified 20th, one spot below fellow Chevy teammate Ryan Ellis. Despite a start from the back of the pack, the Cup Series driver had his goal straight and moved up 18 places, ending Stage 1 in second place behind the defending champion Justin Allgaier.

Kyle Larson led 32 laps and secured his first win at Texas Motor Speedway in a decade. Reflecting upon the same, the reporter questioned him about how the Xfinity Series has changed. Larson revealed that he has never competed on the track with the new car. Further, the HMS driver shared his experience competing against the younger generation.

"It's just the, I mean, all guys were probably the only people in the field today that were in the field back then when I ran, maybe Jeremy Clements and Ryan C., but yeah, it's just a young generation. So, yeah, it's fun; it's fun to get out there and race and mix it up with them, and, yeah, you know, we're all trying to learn quickly out there with slick track and no practice, so yeah, it was a lot of fun today," Larson said [00:30 onwards].

Kyle Larson crossed the finish line 1.265 seconds ahead of the #54 Toyota driver, Taylor Gray. 23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst finished the race in third place, followed by Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill in fourth place and Sam Mayer in fifth.

"He was an XFINITY Series champion, but he's yet to win a race": Kyle Larson gave a reality check on Xfinity Series drivers

In April 2025, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson called out Xfinity Series drivers and NASCAR. In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, Larson claimed that the new generation of drivers lacked adequate experience before foraying into their Cup Series careers and cited the example of Ty Gibbs to prove his point.

During the interview, the Cup Series driver highlighted that he competed against NASCAR star drivers like Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth, and Jimmie Johnson before he moved up to the Cup Series. Meanwhile, the new Xfinity Series drivers lack this experience and struggle in the Cup Series.

Kyle Larson claimed that despite being the Xfinity Series champion, Ty Gibbs struggled in the Cup Series and failed to secure a win in 97 starts in his three-year stint. Reflecting on the same, Larson said [01:00]:

"I think that's why, you see, you know a guy like Ty Gibbs. I really like Ty Gibbs. He was an XFINITY Series champion, but he's yet to win a race. I think a lot of that comes from just the limits that NASCAR has put on."

On the other hand, the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver has secured 17 wins, 85 top-10 finishes, and eight pole positions in the Xfinity Series in 119 starts in 10 years, despite running only two full-time seasons.

