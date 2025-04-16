“That’s why you see a guy like Ty Gibbs; he's yet to win”: Kyle Larson’s harsh reality check on Xfinity drivers losing out at the hands of NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has slammed the Xfinity Series drivers and NASCAR. In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, he pointed out that new drivers often lack sufficient experience before entering the Cup Series, naming Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs to prove his point.

The 2021 Cup Series champion has a solid career in both series. Larson secured multiple wins: 31 in the Cup Series and 16 in the Xfinity Series. Additionally, he has secured eight pole positions and 84 top-ten finishes in 118 starts in NASCAR's second-level series. He also attempted the 'triple' twice this year, and his last win came at Bristol Motor Speedway.

During the interview, Kyle Larson revealed that the new drivers are not prepared to compete in the Cup Series with top-tier talent. Larson mentioned that he competed alongside drivers like Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth, and Jimmie Johnson before competing in the Cup Series.

The HMS Star cited the example of the most recent entry in the Cup Series from Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs. He claimed that despite being an Xfinity Series champion, Gibbs has been struggling and has failed to win any race in the Cup Series. He explained (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch 90, 01:00 onwards):

"I think that's why, you see, you know a guy like Ty Gibbs. I really like Ty Gibbs. He was an XFINITY Series champion, but he's yet to win a race. I think a lot of that comes from just the limits that NASCAR has put on."

In another interview with Kevin Harvick on his 'Happy Hour' podcast, Larson also touched upon the same situation and said [00:02 onwards]:

"This is going to come across, like, very cocky, but I want to embarrass them, honestly, like, you know, I just, I want to embarrass NASCAR a little bit, because they just don't let Cup guys run anymore. And the kids, like, they probably think they're in a good spot, and, like, they don't know over the bar is really at, so I like to go run those XFINITY races and just get 10-second leads to let them realize that they've got a lot of room to improve."

Kyle Larson competes frequently in the Xfinity Series and gives the drivers a hard time on the track. He won the SciAps 300 race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12, leading 277 laps of the 300-lap event.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson tied Martin Truex Jr.'s NASCAR record during the Bristol Speedway race

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson dominated both Bristol Motor Speedway events last weekend. During the Cup Series race, he made history by tying Martin Truex Jr.'s record. The 500-lap race was held on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Larson controlled the momentum of the Food City 500 and took home the win, leading the most laps (411). Additionally, he won both stages of the 266.5-mile race, claiming his 66th stage win and tying Martin Truex Jr.'s record.

The former Cup Series driver began his NASCAR career in 2000 and moved to the Cup Series in 2004. Turex Jr. competed in the series for 22 years, securing 34 wins, 291 top-10 finishes, and 25 pole positions in 694 starts. Additionally, he won the Cup Series championship title in 2017 while driving for Furniture Row Racing. Compared to Truex Jr., Kyle Larson has achieved the feat in his 13-year stint and 374 starts in the series.

