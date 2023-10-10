Kyle Larson to go up against Rico Abreu at the High Limit Sprint Car Series finale at Lincoln Speedway 

Last Sunday at the Charlotte Roval, Kyle Larson secured a 13th-place finish to continue his Cup Series playoff journey. While Larson's NASCAR title hunt will go on for the next few weeks, he is on the verge of being crowned the champion of the High Limit Sprint Car Series this Tuesday, October 10.

Larson and Rico Abreu enter the season finale at Lincoln Speedway Park in Putnamville, Indiana as the title contenders. The 2021 Cup Series champion has a 15-point advantage. All he needs to do is secure a sixth-place or better finish to win the title.

The High Limit Sprint car series, owned by Kyle Larson and four-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Brad Sweet, is in its inaugural season. Dale Earnhardt Jr and his Dirty Mo Media entourage recently attended the High Limit series event at Lernerville.

The series champion will take home a $30,000 prize, while the runner-up will receive $20,000. 'Yung Money' and Rico Abreu will be fighting for the top honors this Tuesday night after putting together an equally impressive campaign.

The two California natives have identical records, with both securing three features and securing eight top-5 finishes each. Larson has the edge in the top-10 results as he has two more than Abreu's eight.

Apart from the two accomplished sprint racers, Tuesday night's stacked field comprises Cory Eliason, Tyler Courtney, Zeb Wise, Buddy Kofoid, Justin Peck, Kerry Madsen, and other names.

The High Limit Sprint Car Series season finale will be aired live on FloRacing.com.

Kyle Larson aims for his second Cup title after booking his berth in the Round-of-8

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver managed to advance into the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after a tense elimination round at the Charlotte Roval.

"I'm just happy to get through this round," Larson said to Fox Sports. "I didn't execute nearly good enough. We go to some great tracks for us next round and hopefully make it to the final four."

Larson at Talladega

After navigating through the chaos of the Superspeedway and road course in the Round of 12, Kyle Larson heads to his strongest tracks over the next four weeks. The rest of the competition should be worried as Larson is the favorite to win at the following tracks.

The Round of 8 begins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Larson finished second in the spring race. NASCAR then heads to Homestead, which is arguably the #5 Chevy driver's best track, where he won last year. The elimination race is at Martinsville, where he won earlier this season and finished second last year.

At Phoenix Raceway earlier this season, Larson started on pole and led the most laps before finishing fourth. Hence, the #5 HMS Chevy driver is a title favorite over the next four weeks.