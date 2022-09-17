Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports sign long-term NASCAR contract

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has signed a long-term contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports. The new deal will see him continue driving the team’s #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Cup Series through the 2026 season.

Larson’s previous contract with the North Carolina-based outfit was set to expire at the end of the 2023 season. Meanwhile, his primary sponsor, HendrickCars.com, has also signed a multi-year contract extension that runs concurrently with Larson's new deal.

On Friday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Larson and sponsor HendrickCars.com are not going anywhere till the 2026 season.

In a press release, speaking about Larson’s deal the owner of Hendrick Motorsports and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group, Rick Hendrick, said:

“When Kyle joined our team, the expectations were sky high from both inside and outside the organization. To say he’s exceeded them would be an understatement. Not only has Kyle proven himself as a champion driver, he’s performed at a championship level outside of the race car. We’re proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years to come are very bright.”

In his debut season with Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, Kyle Larson delivered one of the most remarkable performances in the history of NASCAR. He claimed a series-best 10 wins and 20 top-five finishes en route to the 2021 Cup championship.

The #5 driver has turned in another stellar performance so far this season with two victories and 10 top-five finishes. He currently sits eighth in the playoff standings and is in position to advance to the Round of 12 at Saturday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson on his contract extension at Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson elaborated on his feelings after signing his contract extension and is happy to continue the relationship with NASCAR’s top team and best sponsor. In a press release, he said:

“I can’t explain how much this opportunity means. The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about. I’m humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, Cliff (Daniels, crew chief), and our team. Even though we’ve done some great things so far, I truly believe our best is ahead of us.”

Catch Kyle Larson at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 17, where he will start in the third row after qualifying 5th in a Friday’s qualifying race.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far