Kyle Larson ‘honored’ to keep Martin Truex Jr.’s ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex’s ‘vision’ alive

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson recently attended Martin Truex Jr.'s late partner Sherry Pollex's event, Catwalk for a Cause. For the event held on Tuesday, the Speedway Children's Charities (SCC) invited figures from stock car racing and the NFL.Pollex passed away two years ago in 2023 after losing her nine-year-long battle with ovarian cancer. Despite being diagnosed with cancer, the 44-year-old lived her life to the fullest and aimed to help others in need. Following that, she founded the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic and started the Catwalk for a Cause event back in 2009.The 2025 event featured NASCAR figures, including Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Samantha Busch, Joey Logano, John Hunter Nemechek, and Daniel Hemric. Notably, Larson participated in the fashion show and did catwalks with his wife, Katelyn Larson, along with the children whose lives were impacted by cancer, heart defects, or IVF.The Hendrick Motorsports driver shared his experience of the event along with some pictures of himself on the stage. He captioned the Instagram post:&quot;Honored to be a part and walk alongside these kids at Catwalk For Causes last night. Sherry’s vision brought so much hope, love, and strength to so many families, and I’m grateful that through the @kylelarsonfoundation, among others, we can keep that spirit alive.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe event was held in collaboration with Kyle Larson's foundation, Samantha and Kyle Busch's Bundle of Joy, and Greg Olsen's HEARTest Yard. The catwalk event was followed by a silent and live auction at the new Ten Tenths Motor Club. Additionally, the charity event raised over $450,000 to support the cause.&quot;It's not a fun place to be kind of bouncing&quot;: Kyle Larson got candid about the last race at Bristol Motor SpeedwayFormer NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson recently competed at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson pointed out the unique challenge he faced at the short track. He also highlighted that drivers have a different approach for dealing with the high-banked oval track.Following that, Larson sat down with NASCAR analyst Mamba Smith on an episode of NASCAR's Inside the Race podcast. During the episode, the HMS driver claimed that competing at Bristol is not always a smooth sail; drivers often face traffic and are forced to deal with it.&quot;If your car is not handling right, you know, if you're too tight, you know, then you're trying to create different angles or different speeds and different points, and it becomes just really difficult. Same if you're too loose, too. I mean, it's not a fun place to be kind of bouncing on your right rear through one and two and just being sharp and on the edge of you losing grip,&quot; Kyle Larson said. [6:05 onwards]The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver qualified fifth for the short track race; however, he finished 32nd. Additionally, he ranks third in the Cup Series points table with 3032 points and a 24-point buffer above the cutoff line.