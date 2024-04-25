Kyle Larson honors 2-time NASCAR champion Terry Labonte with throwback paint scheme ahead of Darlington Cup race

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson seems to be the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to reveal his throwback paint scheme ahead of the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The event known for its unique annual tradition of drivers honoring the history of stock car racing with creative paint schemes has seen Larson kick things off this season.

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will be seen honoring former Cup Series champion Terry Labonte in the 400-mile-long race in May 2024. The Labonte-inspired paint scheme adorning Larson's machine takes inspiration from the #5 Kellogg's Corn Flakes paint scheme which was driven by the now 67-year-old driver during the 1996 season.

The paint scheme was unveiled to the former driver by Kyle Larson during an episode of NASCAR's RaceHub on Wednesday, which saw Labonte react to the same in real-time while being on the air. Fittingly, Darlington Raceway made for Terry Labonte's first and last NASCAR Cup Series victory during his storied career in the sport, making Larson's throwback livery all the more relevant for the upcoming race next month.

It remains to be seen how well can Larson perform during the upcoming event at the 1.3-mile-long facility, often referred to as the "Lady in Black" due to the oval being the first paved facility in the olden days of NASCAR.

What are Kyle Larson's odds of winning at Dover Motor Speedway?

Elk Grove, California native and driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Rick Hendrick's racing outfit, Kyle Larson tops the driver's odds table heading into this weekend's Wurth 400.

Larson has +450 odds of finishing the checkered flag in P1, whereas Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron round off the top 3 spot with +600 and +750 odds of winning respectively.

Drivers such as Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell are also expected to turn their recent fortunes around at 'The Monster Mile' with +750 and +1000 odds to their names respectively.

The 400-lap-long Wurth 400 kicks off from the 1-mile-long Dover Motor Speedway this Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also be seen racing this weekend with the BetRivers 200 on Saturday as well. The event will go live at 1:30 pm ET.