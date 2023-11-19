Kyle Larson keeping himself busy with USAC Midgets victory during NASCAR offseason

After winning the four races in the recently concluded 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Larson once again returned to Victory Lane, winning the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship main event on Friday night at California’s Placerville Speedway.

Kyle Larson dominates the off-season first outing, showing his full set of skills, flying around the track. He held off Logan Seavey in the final lap to win the prelim portion of the Hangtown 100 at Placerville. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 2.564 seconds ahead of Seavey.

In a 30-lap main event, six minutes and 14.69 seconds, Kyle Larson claimed his checkered flag in his Kyle Larson Racing/HendrickCars.com – FloRacing/Eagle.

Meanwhile, Toyota Racing’s new development driver, Jade Avedisian also competed and went from 12th starting position to fourth in the race.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champions’ win was the 26th of his USAC National Midget career, making him the 17th overall in the history of the sport. He surpassed Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones, and Dave Strickland in the wins list.

Complete results of USAC Midgets at Placerville:

Kyle Larson (6) Logan Seavey (1) Buddy Kofoid (4) Jade Avedisian (12) Taylor Reimer (2) Gavin Miller (3) Jacob Denney (8) Justin Grant (5) Tanner Carrick (7) Spencer Bayston (14) Shane Golobic (18) Cannon McIntosh (13) Ryan Timms (16) Emerson Axsom (11) Mitchel Moles (10) Tanner Thorson (17) Carson Macedo (23) Brody Fuson (24) Daison Pursley (15) Jake Andreotti (22) Corey Day (21) Braden Chiaramonte (20) Hayden Reinbold (19) Thomas Meseraull (9)

“It’s cool to get back into victory lane in a midget” – Kyle Larson expresses his feeling after the win

The 31-year-old feels good to be returned to the Victory Lane in a USAC Midgets. He stated that he has competed in 10 to 12 races in the last couple of years and it had been the longest he’d gone without winning a midget race in his career.

Speaking to media about his outing, Larson said (via speedsport.com):

“It was a lot of fun and it’s cool to get back into victory lane in a midget. Not that I race them a lot, but it’s been a couple years since I’ve won a midget race. I’ve run 10 or 12 midget races over the last couple of years and that’s probably the longest I’ve gone without winning a midget race.”

“It was fun to go 30 laps non-stop. That was pretty intense from my seat. Traffic was crazy and I was watching the board and trying to peek back when I could. I felt like I was putting together good laps. You just don’t know for sure when you get stuck like that,” Larson added.

Kyle Larson will look to win his second NASCAR title when the 2024 season kick-off at the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.