Kyle Larson lays out his expectations from his second Indy 500 run

Kyle Larson recently touched on what he predicts would be the biggest gain from his second Indy 500 attempt. The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion attempted the Indy 500 and the Coke 600, the Double, last season. But the #5 driver finished in 18th place, despite starting from the 5th spot.

Larson's performance and display in his maiden Indy 500 earned him, 'Rookie of the Year' title.

Ahead of this Sunday's Cup race at Kanas, Kyle Larson was asked by a journalist about what he anticipated to be 'the biggest gain' from Indy 500 this year. Larson said:

"I’m not sure. I think our car was really good last year. I felt like the race was going really smooth up until we had the brake issue and sped on pit road. So I’m not sure. I felt really prepared last year, and I would say come race time this year, if our balance is good, I’ll feel prepared again. So there wasn’t really anything too surprising, I thought, last year."

The Hendrick Motorsports star was also asked to shed some light on his preparation for each race, including the Indy 500, and how he balances his packed schedule out. Larson admitted that while everyone prepares 'a little differently', the #5 team does a good job of 'being pretty' in their process.

He mentioned that when he runs a one-off Xfinity race, he doesn't keep the data into consideration. Instead, Kyle Larson said he prefers to watch the footage.

"Usually the tracks I’m going to are tracks I’m familiar with and have a good understanding of what it takes, feel-wise, in the car or lines and stuff. So it doesn’t make the studying super in-depth. And then yeah, with Indy, I haven’t done a whole lot, but there’s not really much you can do studying-wise. You can watch film, which I will, and all that," he added.

Kyle Larson emphasized that for the Indy 500, one has 'a lot of time'. And once he gets in the car, he gets an understanding of the car, so that he can then look at his strengths, weaknesses and what all he can improve to help him be better prepared for the race.

Kyle Larson reveals when he'll begin to feel the emotions for the Indy 500

During the press conference ahead of Kansas, Kyle Larson was asked whether he lets himself to feel excited for the Indy 500 or whether the exctiement grows as the weekend comes closer. Larson said that the excitement would start right after he finishes his NASCAR duties at Kansas on Sunday night.

Having said that, the #5 driver mentioned that he hasn't thought much about it 'at all.' Larson described:

"I’ve just been kind of excited about these upcoming races and tracks that we can run good at. I think once the checkered flag flies here at Kansas, I’ll get excited about Indy because I’ll be heading to Indy."

Kyle Larson added that while he has a sprint car race on Monday, just being in Indianapolis, he'd be thinking about IndyCar.

And that's when he calimed he'd be ready for the big race.

