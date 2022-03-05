"It's a new car" - Kyle Larson on what lessons he can take into Las Vegas after Fontana win

Kyle Larson, the Hendrick driver of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 No. 5, is one of the drivers who has admitted that, with a new car, every lap is a learning process. NASCAR kicked off the 2022 Cup Series season with a new evolution of the Next-Gen car, a seventh generation car.

As the Next-Gen car kicks into gear for its fifth race this weekend, drivers are still adjusting to how it works. NASCAR took to their Twitter account to update the kick-off of Next-Gen cars in Las Vegas.

During a media interview, Kyle Larson stated that, with the new car, he has positive expectations for the Las Vegas race.

“It’s a new car and we’re going to be constantly learning each and every race – and it will be no different this weekend at Vegas. Every lap we turn, we learn.”

Judging from his recent performance, there's no doubt that he is a good learner and has mastered the Next-Gen car's technique.

The reigning champion has been doing great behind the wheel since his comeback in 2020, when he signed with Hendrick Motorsports. The Chevrolet No. 5 driver has made Rick Hendrick a proud team owner.

However, the entire team was not happy with him after he blocked his teammate, Chase Elliott, sending him straight to the wall.

The two are now on good terms, and we expect to see them work together in the upcoming Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson NASCAR Cup Series comeback 2022 season

With only two races left this season, he has already recorded one win, one pole and also a top finish in the NASCAR’s pre-season. Kyle Larson is now polishing his protective driving gear to prepare himself for the 2022 Pennzoil 400.

Kyle Larson will be defending his win after emerging from the event victorious in 2021. He will be pushing the pedal harder and trying to avoid any kind of wreck.

As of now, he is considered the favorite for the upcoming Pennzoil 400, with odds of +500. Base Of NASCAR congratulated him for his win in 2021.

Base Of NASCAR @BaseNascar



Second win in a row for Hendrick Motorsports! #NASCAR KYLE LARSON WINS AT LAS VEGAS!Second win in a row for Hendrick Motorsports! #NASCAR KYLE LARSON WINS AT LAS VEGAS!🔴Second win in a row for Hendrick Motorsports! https://t.co/PiJmgSjGIC

If he is able to collect the win, he will earn his second win of the season, as well as a Pennzoil 400 win. Currently, he holds a record of 17 wins, 128 top ten finishes and 11 pole starts.

