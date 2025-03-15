Kyle Larson lets his emotions flow on HMS prodigy Corey Day's Las Vegas feat

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson recently shared his thoughts on the milestone achieved by Truck Series driver Corey Day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson, who shares a mentor-protégé relationship with Day, was particularly proud of the young driver’s standout performance. Day’s qualifying run earned him his first NASCAR pole position, prompting Larson to express his admiration for the Truck Series driver.

Ad

Corey Day, who competes full-time in Kyle Larson-owned High Limits Racing, also competes part-time in the Truck and Xfinity Series. The 19-year-old has made 5 race starts in the Truck Series. This was his first run in a Truck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he started from pole.

As the race went on, Larson, who was in the stands, was interviewed by FOX, where he talked about the #77 Spire Motorsports driver's historic feat (via @JoshRSims on X):

Ad

Trending

"I think he's really inexperienced and definitely battling for the lead in one of these. So you could see it kind of showing, him like the side drafting and stuff like that and then being able to take lines away like you got to lead. Probably if he had more experience, would have been able to maintain it, but that's all stuff you learn in the beginning," Larson said.

Ad

"He hasn't ran many pavement races and I know how his personality is and how competitive he is. So he's probably wanted to do really well to this point. And finally tonight he's going to show how good he is. So hopefully they can keep the HendrickCars Chevy up front and yeah, it'd be nice to get a good run," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey Day might have started the race in P1, however, after several delays due to inclement weather, the #77 driver secured a disappointing P27 finish.

Meanwhile, former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who pilots the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, has had a balanced start to his 2025 NASCAR campaign. The 32-year-old has secured to P3 finishes, and in contrast, has also finished two races outside the top 20.

Catch the HMS driver in action on Sunday in the Pennzoil 400.

Ad

Kyle Larson set to chase Kyle Busch’s tripleheader sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson has officially confirmed that he will compete in all three races during NASCAR’s Bristol Motor Speedway weekend next month. This challenging task has been accomplished twice before by two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

"I love racing at Bristol, so I am excited to add those races to my schedule. Hopefully we can put on a great show with HendrickCars.com on board, and battle for the victories." Larson said in a recent media interaction

Ad

Furthermore, the #5 Chevy driver has also expressed his willingness to run the double this year, a feat he attempted last year. However, his hopes to complete it were washed away due to weather.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback