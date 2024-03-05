Kyle Larson makes touching admission about forming 'core memories' with his son Owen during victory celebrations in Las Vegas

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's recent outing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver dominate the NASCAR Cup Series field in typical fashion.

Larson swept the first two stages of the 400-mile-long event at the 1.5-mile-long track before going on to win the event outright for his first victory of the 2024 season.

The Pennzoil 400 saw Larson hold off a charging Tyler Reddick during the final stages of the race, with the California native managing to block the 23XI Racing driver and take away the Toyota's aerodynamic forces.

After what was one of the better burnouts around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway that NASCAR fans have witnessed, Kyle Larson was seen celebrating his win with his children Owen and Audrey.

His eldest child Owen was seen climbing the roof of Larson's car, waving to the crowd and prompting them to make noise for his father.

Larson elaborated on the importance of such a moment with his son in a press conference later and said (via Racing America):

"It's really fun to celebrate with the family. These are core memories that my kids are going to be able to remember for the rest of their lives. I can only imagine me being nine years old and standing on the roof of my dad's racecar, staring at this crowd, like, how that must feel. I don't know if he understands either. It would have to be pretty special at least to look back on."

Kyle Larson will head to the Phoenix Raceway this weekend as NASCAR tours the West Coast of the country.

Kyle Larson jokes around with former NASCAR driver-turned-broadcaster Clint Bowyer at 2024 Pennzoil 400

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is not necessarily known for his witty remarks in the sport. However, last Sunday's race saw Larson come up with one such remark for his friend and FOX Sports broadcaster Clint Boywer while on air.

Bowyer riled Larson up by pointing out his teammate William Byron's overtake on the driver's radio to Larson, to which he replied:

"I remember doing that a time or three to you when you were racing."

Watch Larson compete once again next Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway during the Shriners Children's 500.