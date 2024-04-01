Kyle Larson on how Martin Truex Jr. "took his anger out" on him after frustrations with teammate Denny Hamlin in Richmond

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's outing this Sunday at Richmond Raceway saw the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver finish in P3 during the 2024 Toyota Owners 400. In what was a race expected to be dominated by Joe Gibbs Racing cars, Larson became one of the few other drivers to challenge at the front of the field.

One of the incidents that took place during the event's overtime finish was Martin Truex Jr. running into the side of Larson's car as the duo came to the start-finish line. With the Chevrolet driver seemingly not having done anything egregious, many were left confused. Kyle Larson seemed to know why he and the JGR driver got into a tussle as Denny Hamlin crossed the checkered flag to win the race.

Larson elaborated on the reason in a post-race interview with FOX Sports and said:

"He (Martin Truex Jr.) was just mad. He was mad that the #11 (Denny Hamlin) used him up on the on the restart. That's probably where it really started from. He's more mad at Denny but I was the closest one to take his anger out on."

Larson further added:

"Martin's one of the most, probably the most respected guy in the garage area so I was surprised when he turned left on me. I hope he doesn't have any hard feelings towards me because I definitely don't towards him. I got a lot of respect for him."

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson elaborates on spinning out due to Bubba Wallace's nudge during NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway

Despite finishing in P3 after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Speedway, Kyle Larson's day at the 0.75-mile-long short track was far from straightforward. 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were seen getting too close to each other and the latter ended up clipping the Hendrick Motorsports driver during the last stage of the race, ultimately triggering overtime during the event.

Expand Tweet

Larson elaborated on whether the resulting spin hampered his race and told FOX Sports:

"I was a little bit loose and then I got finished off there. Thankfully it all kind of just worked out. I only lost, whatever, a spot to Bubba, then to Byron there. I was able to keep it going"

Bubba Wallace was also seen apologizing to Kyle Larson after the end of the race this Sunday.