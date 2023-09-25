Kyle Larson "not too worried" about his chances going into NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway

Despite qualifying just outside the top 10 on Saturday, September 23, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson seems to be in good spirits going into the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. The first race of the 2023 Playoffs Round of 12 will see drivers battling it out on the 1.5-mile-long Texas Motor Speedway, a venue known for its unique layout and heat during the race.

Managing to put his #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in P11 when the green flag drops today, Kyle Larson seemed to be unsatisfied with his qualifying performance. Coming into the 400-mile-long event on Sunday, the Elk Grove, California native has seemingly put that behind him.

He elaborated in an interview with Bob Pockrass and said:

"I'm sure I just underdrove (turns) 1 and 2 so, my balance was really good. I think my car's fine so, I'm not too worried, starting better than last week."

The 31-year-old driver's statistics do not lie as he heads into the intermediate track later today. With an average finish of 9.5 at 1.5-mile-tracks this year along with a solid set of odds to back him up, Larson could be in for another episode of Texas domination this weekend. Larson also ranks second in most points scored since 2022 at intermediate tracks, with 409 to his name. He is also one of the eight active drivers to have won at the venue before.

Bubba Wallace credits Kyle Larson for bringing diversity into the NASCAR Cup Series field

The sole African-American driver on the NASCAR field in 2023, Bubba Wallace, recently appreciated Kyle Larson for bringing diversity to the sport, just as he hopes to do. Kyle Larson is the sole Asian-American driver on the grid, with his mother of Japanese descent.

Wallace elaborated in a press conference after claiming pole position for Sunday's Cup Series race and said:

“We can’t discredit (Kyle) Larson and what he’s been able to do and win a championship there on the diversity side of things. I guess I’m following him. I’m second fiddle, much like the rest of the field on any given weekend. I think it is just incredible to be where we are at, and just accomplish the things that we’ve been doing.”

Watch Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson try and solidify their championship bids as NASCAR goes live from Texas Motor Speedway for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.