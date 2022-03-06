Kyle Larson optimistic about repeat win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson heads to the Pennzoil 400 with his first win of the 2022 Cup Series win already in the pocket. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver, who won his first of last 10 race wins last year in Las Vegas, is confident of winning it again on Sunday.

During an interaction with the media, Larson was asked what he would do to repeat his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He answered, saying:

“Well, I don’t know. I feel like I’m not really technically repeating anything because I lost the second time we came to Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) last year. I don’t know – it’s just like any other race. I think the repeat thing doesn’t matter. You have to have a fast car, execute a good race; both you and your team. It’s hard to go back-to-back each week, back-to-back each time. I think our team is strong enough to hopefully do it.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will start on the front row at the 1.5-mile-long D-shaped oval track on Sunday. Unsurprisingly, the defending Cup Series champion is the favorite to win the race and will hopefully take his career win tally to 18.

During Larson’s last year stint at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he led an impressive 103 out of 267 laps, topping the field. RFK Racing team Brad Keselowski won the first stage while Larson managed to win the second stage of the race. It also marked Larson’s first win for Hendrick Motorsports since joining the team in October 2020.

Kyle Larson fastest in Saturday’s practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson has secured second spot on the starting grid for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 29-year-old was out late in the practice session for a flying lap and posted an average speed of 182.014 mph. Driving the #5 Camaro, Larson finished the qualifying rounds in 29.668 seconds.

Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Christopher Bell finished second fastest (180.771 mph) on Saturday’s qualifying, joining Larson on the front row at Pennzoil 400. Meanwhile, in terms of speed, Ryan Blaney finished third, followed by William Byron in fourth and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.

