Kyle Larson-owned High Limit Series sets major goals for 2025 season

The High Limit Racing series is all set to undergo a massive overhaul this season and venture into new markets within the United States. Brad Sweet, one of the founders of the racing series alongside former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, shared the goals with High Limit Racing where they will look to focus on the fan engagement and entertainment for the upcoming days.

Larson and Sweet founded High Limit Racing in 2022, and actively race in the series. While Sweet is a regular racer and the current champion of the competition, Kyle Larson finds time from his busy schedule to race in the series, which is on its way to becoming more popular.

Interestingly, Sweet is also the brother of Kyle Larson's wife, Katelyn Sweet, and together with the Hendrick Motorsports driver, they took The High Limit Racing to a different horizon. With that said, the five-time World of Outlaws Sprint car champion Sweet unraveled his upcoming goals for the racing series.

"Obviously, just keep focusing on the fan engagement stuff and entertainment value, the efficiency of the shows," Sweet told SpeedFreaks on X. "We're definitely going to a new market this year, and being able to go to Las Vegas has been a key for us, and Southern California, the Phoenix market with the Casa Grande race track. You know going to the Amarillo, Texas, then New Mexico, up in the Wisconsin, around Minneapolis."

"Definitely going to some cool new tracks, and markets this year, and we'll roll out some different things this year and obviously we've a great group of drivers, you know that help entertain the fans night in and night out. Yeah, so really looking forward to this season," he further added.

High Limit Racing found footing after they acquired the All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car racing series from former NASCAR champion and team owner Tony Stewart. As of 2024, High Limit Racing had more than 50 race nights, and the total prize money reached $5 million.

High Limit Racing to have NASCAR-like charter system from 2026

The High Limit Racing by Kyle Larson is to start a NASCAR-like charter system from the 2026-2027 season. From there on, it will have a franchise system up to 15 by the 2028 season. Stating the same, Larson and Brad Sweet's racing series released a statement:

"Franchises are permanent and create long-term value for team owners with the ability to sell and/or transfer the franchise they’ve earned. The year-by-year franchise rankings are determined by a rolling two-year average of poiyklmnt finishes. A pathway will be possible for up to five additional teams to enter the Franchise System over the 2026-27 seasons, creating up to 15 franchisees when the 2028 season begins."

Kyle Larson (#57 Silva Motorsports) completes a qualifying lap during the season opener for the Kubota High Limit Racing series on March 13, 2025 - Source: Getty

For the unversed, NASCAR also uses a charter system, which guarantees teams an entry to all the races throughout the season. However, the NASCAR charters expire and need to be renewed, unlike the newly proposed High Limit Racing charters.

