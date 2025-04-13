Kyle Larson pays a 2-word tribute to HMS’ deceased ally after Bristol win

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson went for the 'triple' this weekend but ended his chances with the Truck Series. However, this doesn't break Larson's spirit. He maintained his legacy at the 0.599-mile track and delivered a dominating performance. Also, he dedicated his win to his late PR rep, Jon Edwards.

The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver's ally joined Hendrick Motorsports over three decades ago, in 1994. Edwards, who initially worked with the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Burton, witnessed the team win multiple Cup Series championship titles in his 30 years of service. He joined Larson during the 2021 season and formed a deep bond with him.

Recalling his days with the late PR rep, Kyle Larson dedicated his Bristol Xfinity Series win to Edwards and shared a two-word reaction:

"For Jon💙"

The Hendrick Motorsports driver made his intentions clear for the 300-lap SciAps 300 race at the qualifying session. He secured the pole position at Bristol Motor Speedway with a best time of 15.19 seconds and a top speed of 126.29 mph. After beginning the race from the pole position, Larson wrapped up Stage 1 in third place behind Ryan Sieg.

However, in Stage 2, the Hendrick Motorsports driver switched gears and regained the lead, and took home the win. He led an astonishing 277 laps in the 300-lap race and crossed the finish line 2.054 seconds ahead of JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil.

“He would want us to not be sad": Kyle Larson drew strength from the late PR rep's memory before the Xfinity Series race

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson also competed in the Truck Series on Friday, April 11, and fell one spot short of winning the race. He was then featured in a post-race interview shared by NASCAR analyst Dustin Long. The Hendrick Motorsports driver drew strength from his recently deceased team member's memories.

During the interview, Larson recalled his vacations with Jon Edwards and his jolly nature, saying [00:00 onwards]:

"Yeah, he meant a lot to me personally. You know, just getting to be with him since twenty twenty-one and go on a couple of vacations and stuff with him, getting to know him, and just being around him a lot—like, he's probably the guy that I'm around the most with all five teams. I'm so gonna miss having him around. He's had a long, long career with Jeff Gordon Hendrick Motorsports, so yeah, definitely a sad week for the industry."

"But yeah, we're gonna mourn his loss and try to, you know, win some races for him this weekend, and you know he would want us to not be sad. He was a happy person. So, we're, we're in his older heads high and representing those," he concluded.

Kyle Larson finished the 133.25-mile, 240-lap Guard Truck race as the runner-up. Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith secured his first win of the 2025 season and crossed the finish line 0.934 seconds ahead of Larson.

