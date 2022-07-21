Kyle Larson rates himself 8 out of 10 in an interesting statistic

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is one of the most well-known faces in the NASCAR fraternity. The 29-year-old who shot to fame with his highest achievement in the Cup Series as the 2021 champion is often seen in the public eye.

The Elk Grove, California native has had a good 2022 season so far having his seat in the playoffs sealed with his win in just the second race of the calendar. Since then, Larson has also managed multiple top-5 finishes, albeit with his fair share of DNFs and bad luck. The Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saw Larson finish in P14 after leading for a few laps in the race.

One of the most recent interactions that fans of the #5 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver can see is Larson's appearance in the 12 Questions segment by Jeff Gluck on The Athletic. Gluck asked the 29-year-old father-of-two how he thought he was at texting people back in time, to which he replied:

“I don’t know, Jon? (Looks over at public relations representative Jon Edwards, who says, “I’d say 8 for me.”) I was gonna say 8. I think I could be better, but I feel like I do a really good job at it. Like I was reading William (Byron’s) 12 Questions and after his win at Atlanta, he said he took until like Wednesday or something to respond. I get it all done right after the race. So I try not to leave people hanging on that stuff.”

Listen to the complete interview below:

Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws feature race at Port Royal Speedway

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson managed to dominate the field in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car race at Port Royal Speedway today. The half-mile dirt racetrack in Pennsylvania saw the former dirt-track racer-turned-NASCAR Cup Series driver start from P1 and finish the race in P1, dominating the field.

Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, and Brent Marks made up the standings behind the Elk Grove, California native. As a result of his victory in 'The Keystone State', Larson claimed a cash prize of $20,000.

Watch Larson take on the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday in the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.

