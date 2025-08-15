Kyle Larson reacts to grassroots racing broadcaster’s unprecedented growth

Kyle Larson has reacted to the rapid rise of the grassroots racing streaming platform, FloRacing. The company has been valued at $200 million according to Fast Company as it looks to take on the new streaming platform created by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros.

The streaming service has become a serious threat to big networks such as ESPN and Fox because it specializes in niche sports instead of only showing mainstream leagues. Its modality has attracted the support of the sports enthusiasts who feel underserved by monster media companies, and this tactic has enabled FloSports to be profitable in an industry filled with goliath cable affiliations and big media operations.

FloSports broadcasts a variety of sporting events that include grassroots racing, track and field, wrestling, gymnastics and so much more. This rise comes amid sweeping changes in the sports streaming landscape, with major media titans, ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery, announcing their own joint streaming venture aimed at challenging the traditional cable bundle.

Kyle Larson shared his support for FloSports by sharing the Fast Company article and adding the rocket emoji to it.

Kyle Larson @KyleLarsonRacin 🚀

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series has been characterized by consistency, high performance, and victories by Kyle Larson. Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, Larson began the year 20th at the Daytona 500 but bounced back by winning three races; at Homestead, Bristol and Kansas, which lifted his career win count to 32 in the Cup Series races.

Larson has so far scored three wins, 11 top-fives and 14 top-tens, leading 873 laps, with an average finish of 14.542.

Kyle Larson hoping to beat Chase Elliott and William Byron in key NASCAR battle

Kyle Larson goes into the final two races of the NASCAR regular season positioned in fifth place, trailing his Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron by 43 and 85 points, respectively. As the battle for the regular season championship intensified heading into Watkins Glen, Larson expressed his hopes for a key triumph via Frontstretch:

"Some good finishes, good stage points, these next few weeks will be really important. We're definitely not out of it. I think you've seen big swings kind of happen in points for Next Gen racing, which is how crazy the races get. Watkins Glen has been a track that we were good at, the previous two years before last year. Richmond's kind of a hit or miss track for us and then Daytona, anything can happen," [2:00]

The season has included challenges for the #5 team, with Larson openly admitting there was a dip in performance during the middle of the season, but maintaining confidence in the team's overall campaign.

