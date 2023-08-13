Kyle Larson responds if he’ll follow Kyle Busch, Hailie Deegan, and other NASCAR drivers to compete in SRX Racing

Tony Stewart's Camping World SRX Series has been hosting several big names from the highest echelon of NASCAR, but Kyle Larson seems to be missing out on the action lately.

An avid dirt-track race and supporter of grassroots stock car racing, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is known for his racing exploits outside the Cup Series bubble.

However, Kyle Larson has never run an SRX, more popularly known as the Superstar Racing Experience race. The series' latest outing at Eldora Speedway on Thursday night this weekend saw former driver and owner of the series Tony Stewart blitz the field. Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan finished in the runner's up spot.

Elaborating on whether he would consider running in the series in the future, the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver said in an interview with frontstretch.com:

"I mean, it's not on my radar at all right now. I'm so busy doing everything that I do outside of NASCAR that I really don't have time for it. But, I'll never say never. Right now, I haven't really thought about it. They've asked me to run a handful. It never seems to work out."

With the SRX Racing Series pairing up drivers from different backgrounds, such as NASCAR and IndyCar, Kyle Larson would be the perfect candidate to feature in a future SRX Series race.

Kyle Larson on whether he would prefer running the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval or road course in the NASCAR Cup Series

Ever since the Brickyard 400 was dropped from the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in favor of the road course race at Indianapolis, many drivers have shown displeasure towards NASCAR's decision.

Kyle Larson is one of those drivers who would prefer to run the quad-oval course at the historic track, given the prestige that comes with winning the event.

Elaborating on how NASCAR has lost one of its crown-jewel races of late, the Elk Grove, California native said:

"I mean, I think there's no denying that the Oval's going to be a much more boring race probably, but just the prestige of the Oval is what we all would rather win, I think. The Brickyard 400 is a crown jewel event that we've lost. If we can get that back, I think it would be great for our sport."

Watch Kyle Larson take on the competition this Sunday as NASCAR goes live from the Indianapolis Road Course for the third last regular season event of the year.