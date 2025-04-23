Kyle Larson reveals his biggest motivation for a second Indy-Charlotte attempt

Kyle Larson is gearing up for his second attempt at “The Double” — racing the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. This challenge, known as the #Hendrick1100, is making headlines again as Larson returns to the track in 2025.

The upcoming effort was discussed in a feature published by McLaren.com, where Larson spoke about his motivation and mindset heading into another high-stakes race day.

“Biggest motivation for doing it again is to actually complete the 1,100 miles,” said Kyle Larson in his sit-down with McLaren.

“There haven’t been many people that have attempted it… I love racing and trying to challenge myself, and I think 1,100 miles in the same day is as challenging as it gets for a race car driver,” he added.

Larson isn’t just showing up for the experience, believing he has a real chance at strong finishes in both races. He noted that he likely would’ve finished inside the top eight without a pit road speeding penalty in the 2024 Indy 500. In the Coca-Cola 600, he felt he could win despite missing the start due to delays at Indy.

Prime Video partnership brings big changes to Kyle Larson's #Hendrick1100

The pit crew of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) pushes the car out onto pit road at Atlanta Motor Speedway- Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson’s second attempt at the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double is already drawing attention, but now it comes with a major twist. Amazon’s Prime Video has signed on as a presenting sponsor for the entire #Hendrick1100 campaign.

On May 25, 2025, Larson will again try to complete 1,100 miles in a single day. This time, Prime Video is not just backing both cars — the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet IndyCar and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet NASCAR entry — but also producing a feature-length documentary on this. The documentary will cover two years of preparation, training, and execution, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

In a press release shared by Speedway Digest, Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing at Prime Video, said:

“Kyle’s double attempt is one of the most exciting storylines in all of sports, and we’re thrilled to be part of it. As we prepare to broadcast our first NASCAR Cup Series race with the Coca-Cola 600, having this kind of historic moment unfold live on Prime Video – and capturing it in a documentary film – is a truly unique opportunity.”

Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick also praised the partnership, calling it a powerful way to promote both the sport and Larson’s high-risk challenge. Emmy Award winner Cynthia Hill will direct the documentary.

