Kyle Larson reveals what he would do different at Pennzoil 400 despite second place finish in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race

Kyle Larson failed to defend his 2021 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The recently concluded Pennzoil 400 saw Larson fall to second place as Alex Bowman cleared him in the final corner of the race.

However, he posted an impressive speed average of 182.014 miles per hour during the practice session. The 29-year-old started the race on the outside row on one of the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval tracks.

However, the driver of the Chevrolet Camaro No. 5 maintained the same pole position at the Pennzoil 400, finishing as runner-up to teammate Alex Bowman.

During a media interview, Kyle Larson outlined what he would do differently if he were to hit the Las Vegas Speedway tracks again. Kyle Larson said:

“Maybe if I could play it back again, I would try and just get a better arc and angle into three because when I got in there next to him, I just got really tight and had to lift out of the throttle."

Fans on Twitter talked about his performance in Las Vegas. One fan replied to Jeff Gluck. He stated that:

"If Kyle wanted to win that race then he should have been leading on the last lap. Pretty dumb strategy to think he'd win that race by finishing 4th. It just doesn't work that way."

Blake Koch Down @TuffTitty03 @jeff_gluck If Kyle wanted to win that race then he should have been leading on the last lap. Pretty dumb strategy to think he'd win that race by finishing 4th. It just doesn't work that way. @jeff_gluck If Kyle wanted to win that race then he should have been leading on the last lap. Pretty dumb strategy to think he'd win that race by finishing 4th. It just doesn't work that way.

Also, during the same interview, he went ahead and congratulated his teammates, stating they maintained fast speeds throughout the entire race. The two Hendrick drivers had a very tight race in the final two laps, fighting side-by-side until overtime when Bowman left Kyle Larson behind and snagged the checkered flag.

Kyle Larson failed to claim a win in the Pennzoil 400

Larson was set to defend his 2021 Pennzoil 400 win and fought hard to bring it home for the second time, but was unsuccessful. He is currently eyeing the upcoming weekend as NASCAR returns to Phoenix.

During the last year’s Pennzoil 400, Kyle Larson was the man of the match, following a majestic lead of 103 laps out of 267, before taking the checkered flag home.

The win was among his 10 wins posted last season. Though it was not his first win in Las Vegas, it was his first win for Hendrick's team, who believed in him after being fired from his previous team, Chip Ganassi Racing.

Though he failed to add to his tally of 18 career wins, he managed to add a career top ten finish to 129 and the poles remain at 11.

Edited by Adam Dickson