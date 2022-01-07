How long is Kyle Larson's contract? Exploring the NASCAR driver's net worth

2021 NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Larson extended his contract with Hendrick Motorsports in July last year. The renewed deal keeps him in the #5 Chevrolet through 2023 and includes a near-full-season sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson also gets to use the HendrickCars branding on helmets, gloves, and driving suits for non-NASCAR races.

Speaking about the contract extension, the owner of the team, Rick Hendrick, said:

“It’s been a big year for Kyle. His talent inside the race car has been on full display, and he’s doing amazing things through his foundation and with our partners. I’m proud of his hard work and look forward to having him on our team for many years to come.”

Overall, the team reported a significant rise in web traffic, including noteworthy spikes on the days Larson led the most laps or won the race.

Darryl Jackson, vice president of financial services for Hendrick Automotive Group, commented on Larson's impact beyond racing, saying:

“Kyle’s performance on the track has delivered a measurable business return for us. The company is on pace for a record year in 2021, and we certainly see our motor sports programs contributing to that success. Racing is in our DNA, and tapping into the passionate fanbases of NASCAR, the NHRA, and now Kyle’s grassroots program, is both very effective and a perfect fit for who we are.”

Kyle Larson won six Cup Series races with former team Chip Ganassi Racing. He also has 12 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series along with two victories in the Camping World Truck Series. His most notable career moment came in 2021, when he picked up the NASCAR Cup Series Championship with Hendrick Motorsports.

Kyle Larson's Net worth

Kyle Larson has an estimated net worth of around $12 million. Larson's dominant resurgence on the dirt tracks and the Cup Series turned him into the hottest current name in the sport. He is reportedly one of the highest paid NASCAR drivers in the world, earning $8 million in salary from Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson may have comfortably made over $10 million in prize money from his adventures on the dirt track and the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship win. The number becomes even bigger if one includes his salary and sponsorships.

Thanks to earnings in 2021 and the influx of new sponsors, it wouldn't be surprising if Kyle Larson's net worth shoots up further. His team will be ecstatic as well, seeing the driver's performances translate into a good ROI for Hendrick Motorsports.

