Kyle Larson’s daughter Audrey doesn’t hold back on her racing rivalry with her brother Owen

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's kids, Audrey and Owen, have been competing head-to-head in the Junior Sprint races. Recently, both were featured in an interview with Flo Racing, and Audrey shared her intentions of not holding back against her brother.

Larson and Katelyn met during a dirt race after-party in Elk Grove. They welcomed their first child, Owen, in 2014, followed by Audrey in 2018, and exchanged vows in September of the same year. The couple then had their third child, Cooper, born in 2022.

The eldest child has been following in his father's footsteps as he competes in dirt events regularly. However, this time Audrey also joined her brother in the Junior Sprint event, and the brother-sister duo arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Following the same, both of Kyle Larson's kids appeared in an interview in which Audrey expressed her desire to beat his brother at the track.

During the interview, the seven-year-old opened up about trash-talking her brother and showcased her excitement to beat Owen at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Junior Sprints event is scheduled for July 1-2, 2025, and 18 drivers will compete on the track for the first time.

The interviewer questioned Audrey:

"You've got to watch your brother race here the past couple years. How excited are you to be able to race now?" [01:45 onwards]

Replying to the same, the seven-year-old stated:

"I really want to beat him."

Furthermore, the trio talked about the brother sister rivalry, and Owen revealed that his sister often trash-talks him ahead of the race. Continuing further, the journalist talked about Owens' previous race, and his sister stated:l

"Oh, and you did good, but next time, just try not to wreck you." [03:18]

The event will take place at night on the quarter-mile dirt oval track inside of turn three. The format follows a group qualifying style, followed by three heat races and a 20-lap feature.

Kyle Larson got candid about his son and daughter battling head-to-head in Junior Sprints

Ahead of the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway last Sunday, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson was featured in an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass. During the interaction, Larson shared his thoughts about his kids competing in the Junior Sprints.

Reflecting on the same, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion told Pockrass:

"I mean, Owen should just because he's got more experience, but she's good, so I don't think it'll take her long. She'll be... He's already nervous... No, I don't get nervous. I just hope she's she's kind of crazy, so I hope she doesn't like crash. That's the only thing. But it'd be fun. It's gonna be fun to see them kind of racing each other here for a few weeks, considering, I don't want them to race against each other just running to other just running." [00:00]

"Well, they fight all the time. Anyways, that will change, but I don't know. I mean, I think the only thing that I would get nervous about is if, like, Audrey did meet him, like, how that would affect him mentally. I imagine he'd be happy about it so that's probably the most realistic thing but they I mean they're gonna race together tonight, tomorrow at IMS. And I think I will get out of the junior sprint stuff, so they won't be racing with each other for quite a. while," Kyle Larson concluded.

The Elk Grove, California, native ranks third on the Cup Series points table with 589 points to his name. Additionally, he has secured three wins, 12 top-ten finishes, and nine top-five finishes with one pole position in 18 starts this season.

