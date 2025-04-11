Kyle Larson's message on longtime ally Jon Edwards’ death: “He made a lasting impact on my life”

Kyle Larson honored Jon Edwards, a longtime friend and colleague, after news of Edwards’ passing broke. In a post on social media, Larson shared about their personal connection and also how much Edwards meant to him.

Ad

The message was shared on X. Larson, who drives the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, wrote a heartfelt note shortly after the announcement of Edwards’ death. Larson, as one of NASCAR’s top drivers, worked closely with Edwards at Hendrick Motorsports.

“I will always be grateful for the memories we made and the laughs we shared along the way. He made a lasting impact on my life, and I will miss him deeply,” Kyle Larson wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Edwards worked as the director of racing communications for Hendrick Motorsports. He worked with the team for over 30 years and was highly regarded in the NASCAR garage. Edwards began his career supporting Jeff Gordon and later transitioned to working with Kyle Larson after Gordon’s retirement, managing his public relations.

Other major NASCAR figures also paid tribute. Jeff Gordon, now vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, called Edwards one of the most loyal and selfless people he had ever known. Hendrick Motorsports confirmed Edwards' passing on April 10. He was 53. The cause of death has not been made public.

Ad

Jeff Gordon, the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, was the first to break the news on X. He wrote,

“For almost three decades, we were side by side through every high and low, every celebration, and every challenge. He was one of the most loyal, hardworking, and selfless people I’ve ever known, and I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards was more than a PR director. According to WCNC, his work extended beyond press releases—he set the standard for public relations in NASCAR. Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports noted that Edwards “treated everyone like they were gold.” Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic added, “There was no one like him.”

Kyle Larson promotes Sonoma race during NBA game

With the Food City 500 at Bristol now approaching, Kyle Larson recently came back to California. He went to the NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets at the Golden 1 Center. He made this appearance to promote the upcoming NASCAR race in Sonoma.

Ad

Larson wore a custom Kings jersey and shared photos on X. He wrote,

“Took a quick trip out to California to promote the @RaceSonoma @NASCAR race. Also big thanks to the @SacramentoKings for having me out last night!”

Expand Tweet

The event is meant to gather hype for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The race is to be held on July 13. Kyle Larson is also the defending winner at the track, a win which he took after beating Michael McDowell and Chris Buescher in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More