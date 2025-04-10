Kyle Larson takes “quick trip” to promote his home race on NASCAR calendar

Kyle Larson took a quick trip to an NBA game ahead of the Bristol spring race this weekend. The California native promoted the Sonoma race to basketball fans at Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, rocking a personalized jersey.

Larson, driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, came off a disappointing race weekend at Darlington Raceway. After wrecking on lap four and returning to the track, the 32-year-old crashed again on lap 290 and exited the race.

His visit to Golden 1 Center saw the Sacramento Kings lose to the Denver Nuggets 116-124. Kings guard Zach LaVine led the game in scoring with 27 points as reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic posted a triple double with 20 points.

Kyle Larson shared some snaps on X from his quick trip to his home state on Wednesday (April 9).

"Took a quick trip out to California to promote the @RaceSonoma @NASCAR race. Also big thanks to the @SacramentoKings for having me out last night!" he wrote.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma, California, is scheduled for July 13. In addition to being his home race, Larson is the defending race winner at Sonoma Raceway after beating runner-ups Michael McDowell and Chris Buescher to the line.

The Sonoma victory was one of his six wins from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. He was the winningest driver last year, but Joey Logano had a strong playoff run to win the championship.

Kyle Larson won at Sonoma Raceway last year - Source: Imagn

For now, Kyle Larson gears up for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 500-lap race around the 0.533-mile track will start at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday.

"The decision is already made": Kyle Larson on The Double attempt in May

Another race Kyle Larson looks forward to this year is the Coca-Cola 600, which coincides with his entry in the IndyCar Series' Indy 500. When asked which race is his priority, Larson said the decision has already been made to put NASCAR first.

In a recent interview with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the #5 Chevrolet Camaro driver said:

"This year is simple because the decision is already made, you know, like, Cup racing and NASCAR is the priority." [0:16]

Considering the weather compromised his The Double attempt last year, Larson assured that NASCAR is the priority in his reattempt. For a short recap, the Chevy pilot finished 18th in the rain-delayed Indy 500 last year, preventing him from making the Coca-Cola 600 race on time.

"I hope it doesn't run into any of that, but it's obviously something that you look at. I'll be staring at the forecast every single day like I was last year," he added. [0:23]

Driving the #17 Chevrolet-powered Arrow McLaren, the Hendrick Motorsports star will kick off his The Double attempt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25 at 10:00 am ET. He will later fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the longest NASCAR race on the schedule, commencing at 6:00 pm ET.

