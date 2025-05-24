Kyle Larson’s NASCAR crew chief discusses interacting with Arrow McLaren team ahead of Indy 500

In a new video posted by Bob Pockrass on X, Kyle Larson’s NASCAR crew chief, Cliff Daniels, shares his experience from visiting Indianapolis for Carb Day. The video centers on Daniels’ interactions with the Arrow McLaren, Larson’s IndyCar squad.

Pockrass captioned the post:

“Kyle Larson crew chief Cliff Daniels on his visit to Indianapolis for Carb Day and Larson’s upcoming double.”

In the clip, Cliff Daniels describes how attending IndyCar’s Carb Day was valuable from a learning standpoint. He explains that while supporting Kyle Larson, he also took the opportunity to observe and interact with Arrow McLaren's crew and participate in post-practice debriefs. Daniels notes that there are always things to learn when stepping into another racing discipline — from observing car setups up close to understanding team dynamics.

Daniels also comments on the weather and racing logistics. When asked about race-day conditions, he humorously deferred to Bob Pockrass’s judgment but remained optimistic, saying:

"My take is it's going to be good. We're going to complete all 1100 on Sunday. You know, I would like to think so, but okay, you know, things can always happen that I like. I want it guaranteed. I think you'll get—he’ll start both races good."

Daniels acknowledged that Larson’s extracurricular racing, while unconventional, actually benefits their Cup program because it generates a lot of learning and feedback.

As for the Cup Series strategy, Daniels explained that the two had already discussed their approach heading into Charlotte. He prefers Larson stay focused on the IndyCar side until the switch, noting that once Larson returns to the garage, he’ll be handed a standard briefing to get back into Cup mode.

“There’s not a ton to refresh ourselves on with the Cup stuff,” he added.

Kyle Larson qualified 19th for the Indianapolis 500 after making two four-lap attempts during Saturday’s opening day of qualifying. While his performance didn’t secure a spot in the top 12, it guaranteed him a position on the 33-car grid.

Kyle Larson on flying under the radar for the Indy 500

Despite making his second attempt at the demanding “Double” — racing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day — Kyle Larson is experiencing a different atmosphere this time. Unlike last year, when his IndyCar debut with Arrow McLaren brought a surge of media attention, this year’s narrative has shifted, and Larson is welcoming that change.

Speaking during a press conference on May 23, Kyle Larson explained that last year’s experience, though exciting, was overwhelming due to the sheer volume of attention. He said it often felt like he was drawing too much focus, which he felt took away from other drivers. This year, even though the Double is still a headline event, the spotlight has shifted elsewhere, and Kyle Larson is okay with that.

Several factors have contributed to the quieter build-up. Josef Newgarden is chasing a rare Indy 500 three-peat. Alex Palou’s strong form has put him in serious contention for a maiden win. Team Penske’s controversy over illegal modifications and Robert Shwartzman’s pole position run have also pushed Larson’s storyline out of the center. All of this has allowed Kyle Larson to operate with a bit more normalcy.

“I feel like I get a lot of attention in everything that I do and race,” Larson said via ASAP Sports. “And I don’t really like that because I feel like it takes away from the spotlight of others.”

He clarified that he’s not exactly flying under the radar, as the significance of the Double still draws attention. But according to him, it’s been more manageable.

