Kyle Larson's playoff points vanish in latest NASCAR standings amid ongoing waiver review

Kyle Larson's championship prospects continue to remain uncertain with NASCAR's latest move following the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The race took place on June 2.

Following the Cup race at Gateway, NASCAR unveiled the updated points standings with Larson, second in the regular season, listed with zero playoff points. He has collected 17 playoff points this season, with two victories and seven stage wins.

The latest changes in the Cup Series standings have increased the anxiety surrounding Kyle Larson's eligibility for the postseason, despite Hendrick Motorsports having submitted the waiver request.

NASCAR has yet to announce a verdict and has set no timeline, as Larson's playoff fate continues to hang in limbo.

Kyle Larson's playoff points might be temporarily reduced to zero, as veteran NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass believes the #5 Chevy driver will get back his points if the decision sways in his favor and he is considered eligible for the championship.

The latest move from NASCAR might be a premonition about the upcoming announcement. However, most industry insiders believe Larson will get a playoff waiver. A majority of Larson's fellow Cup Series competitors also hope he gets to fight for the championship.

Kyle Larson had a rough day at Gateway, as he was involved in an incident with Kyle Busch. He bounced back to fetch a Top -10 result, finishing ahead of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates.

Kyle Larson not concerned about playoff eligibility

Kyle Larson is not concerned about NASCAR's verdict on his championship prospects. In case the 2021 NASCAR Cup champion doesn't get to fight for the Drivers' Championship, he insists that he will continue to fight for the Owners' Championship.

Having already won a Cup Series title, Larson won't be disheartened if he doesn't get to fight for the title this season. He said on FS1:

"Thankfully, I've won a championship. In my eyes, I still get to compete for a championship through the owner's points system. That's how we all get paid. [It] would obviously be weird if I was to win the driver's deal at the end of the year and didn't get to have my name in the record books, but it's already in there once. That's kind of all that matters to me."

Larson has won two races this season, with the #5 Hendrick Motorsports team bringing race-winning speed at every track. Currently occupying the second place in the standings, he is one of the early-season favorites to win the championship.