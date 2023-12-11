Kyle Larson’s Sprint Car Series to distribute 50% streaming revenue with NASCAR-style charter - Reports

The Kyle Larson-backed sprint car series High Limit Racing is making waves in the dirt track racing world with its ambitious plans. The series is reportedly planning to introduce a fully functioning NASCAR-style charter system in 2026, and will allegedly distribute 50% of the streaming revenue with the chartered teams.

NASCAR introduced the charter system for the Cup Series in 2016, giving out 36 free entries to the pre-existing teams that met certain conditions. The High Limit Sprint Car Series, owned by Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, reportedly aims to distribute 10 charters over the course of the next two seasons.

Sports Business Journal reported that following the conclusion of the 2024 season, five teams will be awarded charters based on points earned during the season. Similarly, five charters will be awarded after the 2025 season to the top-performing teams in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. These will be reportedly awarded based on the average performance during the two seasons to the top-performing teams that did not originally receive one of the five charters.

The charter system in the High Limit Series will reportedly be fully functional for the 2026 season, with 50% of the media revenue going to the chartered teams. These teams will receive fixed monthly payments which will vary based on their performance. The average finishing position, race wins, and championships are said to influence the revenue split.

According to the Sports Business Journal, owners cannot lease the charters to other teams and can own only two charters at a time. Teams will retain their charters as long as they race full-time in the series.

High Limit Series co-owner Brad Sweet stated that he wants to reward the teams and called them the backbone of the sport.

"(Sprint car racing) has changed over the last four to five years with streaming money coming in and some money goes to teams, but ultimately what we want to do is build High Limit and truly align ourselves with the team owners, who are the backbone of the sport and allow us (drivers) to showcase our skillset,” Sweet told SBJ.

“We want to reward teams with a charter or franchise that aligns our interest so a revenue share as we grow together, they’ll be a part of the growing process.”

The length of the charter deal is unclear but will reportedly continue until the media deal with streaming partner FloSports exists.

Kyle Larson cherishes promoting Sprint Car Racing

Kyle Larson

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is a tireless advocate of sprint car racing. Kyle Larson termed his experience promoting the High Limit Series as 'rewarding' and feels he is making a difference in the sprint racing world.

Kyle Larson was quoted as saying via Racing America:

"It's really rewarding. I love seeing the grandstands packed at all these tracks I went to as a kid and seeing the long lines at my trailer every night. The pictures and selfies. It makes me feel like I'm really making a difference in growing Sprint Car racing."

Kyle Larson, the champion of the inaugural High Limit Sprint Car Series, recently announced a 60-race calendar for the 2024 season.