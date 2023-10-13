Kyle Larson wins the inaugural High Limit Sprint Car Series championship at Lincoln Speedway

Kyle Larson took a detour from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to win the 2023 High Limit Sprint Car championship at Lincoln Speedway on Thursday, October 12.

Larson founded the High Limit Series with his brother-in-law and four-time World of Outlaws Series Champion Brad Sweet back in 2022. The inaugural edition of the series in 2023, witnessed a battle for the title between Rico Abreu and Larson over the 11 races through the season.

The battle went down to the wire, as Kyle Larson had a 15-point advantage over Abreu heading into the season finale at Lincoln Speedway. Both the title contenders had put together equally impressive campaigns, winning three races each.

All Larson had to do was secure a sixth or better place finish to win the title. Rico Abreu had to win the race and hope misfortune for Larson to claim the title.

On the night of the season finale, Abreu did his best and won his fourth race of the season, but Larson matched it with a third-place finish, enough to be crowned the 2023 High Limit Series champion.

"It was a lot of fun," Larson said of the series. "Rico (Abreu) did a good job closing the gap all season. It got close there at the end but thankfully we were still able to edge him out."

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver took home the $30,000 prize money, while runner-up Abreu won $20,000.

Before Kyle Larson resumes his NASCAR Cup Series playoff journey at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he will be participating in the Rookie orientation program at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Thursday, October 12, in preparation for his Indy 500 debut next year.

Business magnate Roger Penske hails Kyle Larson's Indy 500 attempt

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, will be attempting one of the toughest feats in motorsports as he gears up for the Memorial Day double in May 2024. He will become only the fifth driver to race in the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indy 500 on the same day.

IndyCar owner Roger Penske reckons Larson's attempt will bring great value to the prestigious race. The Billionaire owner of Team Penske told NBC Sports:

“I think to have Kyle Larson and Rick Hendrick here is a super advantage for us as a track owner and the series. To see Kyle, what he has been able to do in every other type of race car will be a real journey for all of the fans here in Indianapolis.”

He added:

“We’ve had Europeans come here and win this race, but to have Larson, who races every week, he is the fan’s favorite every single weekend. To have him come here will be an amazing thing.”

Kyle Larson's Indy 500 journey begins this week in the rookie orientation program, where he will turn his first laps in Arrow McLaren's IndyCar machinery.