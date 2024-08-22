Kyle Larson’s Sprint Car winning streak ends as Justin Sanders wins at Silver Dollar Speedway

Ahead of the Sunday NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, Kyle Larson raced in the opening night of the 70th Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway on Wednesday (August 21). His impressive six-race sprint car winning streak ended at Silver Dollar after being involved in an incident in lap traffic with six laps to go while leading the race.

Larson had been on a dominant run, winning straight six sprint car races, including his second consecutive Knoxville Nationals win.

Kyle Larson started on pole and was charging towards his seventh straight sprint car win until issues appeared with six laps to go. While battling with thick traffic, he was slowed in turn four and entered turn one on lap 25.

It opened an opportunity for Justin Sanders to jump in as he drove inside of Larson’s #57 car. The wheels of their cars hit each other, causing Larson to go off the track, hitting the outside wall.

This wreck damaged the #57 Silva Motorsports and couldn’t recover from it. Larson finished 22nd in the 24-sprint car field.

Meanwhile, after taking advantage of Larson’s wreck, Sanders became the leader and then held off the rest of the field in the final five laps to secure his 11th win of the 2024 season.

Where did Kyle Larson and remaining drivers finished at Silver Dollar Speedway? Full results

Here’s the complete results from the opening night of the 70th Mike Curb NOS Energy Drink Gold Cup Race of Champions:

#4SA - Justin Sanders #4 - Corey Day #83SA - Cory Eliason #10 - Dominic Gorden #X1 - Michael Faccinto #57W - Jock Goodyer #17 - Justin Peck #7B - Sean Becker #29 - Willie Croft #7C - Tony Gomes #21T - Cole Macedo #94T - Tyler Courtney #7 - Max Mittry #83V - Dylan Bloomfield #2A - Austin Wood #21 - Shane Hopkins #1 - Chance Grasty #35KM - Tyler Thompson #94TH - Braden Chiaramonte #83T - Tanner Carrick #1H - Bailey Hibbard #57 - Kyle Larson #17W - Shane Golobic #92 - Andy Forsberg

As his six-race sprint car winning streak ended, Kyle Larson is likely to focus on Saturday’s Daytona Summer Cup Series race. With two races remaining in the regular season, he's preparing for the playoff season, sitting in fourth place in the points table.

