  • Kyle Larson’s Sprint Car winning streak ends as Justin Sanders wins at Silver Dollar Speedway

Kyle Larson’s Sprint Car winning streak ends as Justin Sanders wins at Silver Dollar Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 22, 2024 19:40 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (Image Source: USA Today Sports (L) and X@WorldofOutlaws))

Ahead of the Sunday NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, Kyle Larson raced in the opening night of the 70th Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway on Wednesday (August 21). His impressive six-race sprint car winning streak ended at Silver Dollar after being involved in an incident in lap traffic with six laps to go while leading the race.

Larson had been on a dominant run, winning straight six sprint car races, including his second consecutive Knoxville Nationals win.

Kyle Larson started on pole and was charging towards his seventh straight sprint car win until issues appeared with six laps to go. While battling with thick traffic, he was slowed in turn four and entered turn one on lap 25.

It opened an opportunity for Justin Sanders to jump in as he drove inside of Larson’s #57 car. The wheels of their cars hit each other, causing Larson to go off the track, hitting the outside wall.

This wreck damaged the #57 Silva Motorsports and couldn’t recover from it. Larson finished 22nd in the 24-sprint car field.

Meanwhile, after taking advantage of Larson’s wreck, Sanders became the leader and then held off the rest of the field in the final five laps to secure his 11th win of the 2024 season.

Where did Kyle Larson and remaining drivers finished at Silver Dollar Speedway? Full results

Here’s the complete results from the opening night of the 70th Mike Curb NOS Energy Drink Gold Cup Race of Champions:

  1. #4SA - Justin Sanders
  2. #4 - Corey Day
  3. #83SA - Cory Eliason
  4. #10 - Dominic Gorden
  5. #X1 - Michael Faccinto
  6. #57W - Jock Goodyer
  7. #17 - Justin Peck
  8. #7B - Sean Becker
  9. #29 - Willie Croft
  10. #7C - Tony Gomes
  11. #21T - Cole Macedo
  12. #94T - Tyler Courtney
  13. #7 - Max Mittry
  14. #83V - Dylan Bloomfield
  15. #2A - Austin Wood
  16. #21 - Shane Hopkins
  17. #1 - Chance Grasty
  18. #35KM - Tyler Thompson
  19. #94TH - Braden Chiaramonte
  20. #83T - Tanner Carrick
  21. #1H - Bailey Hibbard
  22. #57 - Kyle Larson
  23. #17W - Shane Golobic
  24. #92 - Andy Forsberg

As his six-race sprint car winning streak ended, Kyle Larson is likely to focus on Saturday’s Daytona Summer Cup Series race. With two races remaining in the regular season, he's preparing for the playoff season, sitting in fourth place in the points table.

Edited by Yash Soni
