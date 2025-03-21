Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn drops 2-word verdict on social experiment for kids ‘to do things without parents supervision’ 

Katelyn Larson, wife of NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, recently shared her thoughts on a trending social experiment done to encourage children’s independence. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle and his wife Katelyn are parents to three kids — Owen, Audrey, and Cooper.

Ad

This came through an Instagram story where she reacted to a video by Salt Project Co. The video Katelyn shared features a mother who recently read the book Anxious Generation. The book suggests that children should take on age-appropriate tasks without supervision from parents to help them develop confidence and life skills. In the video, the mother explains how her son, Wells, wanted to take on the challenge by ordering dinner alone at Chick-fil-A. Katelyn reposted the video with a two-word verdict,

Ad

Trending

“Love this!”

Katelyn Larson, wife of Kyle Larson's story on Instagram. | Source: Instagram, @mrs_katelynlarson

Kyle Larson and Katelyn’s eldest, Owen Miyata Larson, born on December 22, 2014, is already following in his father’s footsteps in racing. Audrey Lane Larson, born on May 7, 2018, is battling Alopecia, which began when she was just 18 months old. Their youngest, Cooper Donald Larson, was born shortly before 2023.

Ad

Kyle Larson praises Christopher Bell’s smart pit-stop move

Kyle Larson recently weighed in on a clever pit stop maneuver by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In an interview with CupScene.com, Larson called Bell’s move “smart” and “quick.”

During the race, Bell left his designated pit box with a loose front-left wheel. Instead of returning to his own pit, he stopped in teammate Chase Briscoe’s stall, where Briscoe’s crew tightened the wheel. This helped Bell avoid a severe two-lap penalty, though he was still sent to the back of the field for pitting outside his assigned box. Larson talked about the tactic, saying,

Ad

“I think it’s pretty heads-up. I thought it was smart and quick reacting of them to do that. I don’t see anything wrong with it... I thought it all played out fine.”

He also added, “I don’t really think there needs to be a penalty beyond what that already was. He probably had to restart at the very back of the field anyways. So yeah, I mean, you kind of penalize yourself.”

NASCAR later clarified, through its official website, that if a vehicle receives service in another team’s pit stall to fix a safety issue — such as a loose wheel — it will result in a flag status penalty. This could mean restarting at the tail of the field or a pass-through penalty for pitting outside the assigned box. If the stop has competition adjustments other than safety fixes, like wedge or fuel can removal, any more penalties, including lap penalties, may apply.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback