Kyle Larson's wife Katelyn responds to fans about Netflix's "NASCAR Full Speed" participation

Katelyn Larson, the wife of Kyle Larson, recently shared her thoughts on being featured in the Netflix NASCAR Series Full Speed. Earlier this year, Netflix released the five-episode series which featured some of the biggest names from the Cup Series, including Kyle Larson.

But when a fan recently asked Larson's wife about her willingness to do the Netflix show, her response wasn't encouraging.

"Not much to see here. lol," she wrote.

Larson was one of the nine drivers featured in the series. The other eight drivers were Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Joey Logano. The show also had Dale Earnhardt Jr. as executive producer.

The Netflix series was aimed at showcasing the fast paced world of NASCAR, the racing action as well as the personalities behind it to a younger and wider audience.

Kyle Larson gives his verdict on the Netflix NASCAR Series

Ahead of the season opening Clash at the Coliseum, Kyle Larson was asked for his take on Netflix's Full Speed series, to which the #5 driver had a load of positive things to say. The series premiered on Netflix on January 30th earlier this year, and it showed the perspectives of eight drivers fighting for the championship.

"I thought it turned out really, really good. I hope a casual fan who's not a race fan can relate to us a little bit better and enjoyed the program. I thought they did a good job. I thought it was entertaining. I thought it was dramatic at times," Larson said in a video by SpeedFreaks. [2:08]

"I thought them showcasing Denny a lot was actually kind of cool too because he's the swaggiest of us all and has big, nice things. He probably helps us look a little cooler I guess. I was happy to see what they came out with," he added.

When asked whether he watched it ahead of time or did he watch it just like everyone else when it was released, Larson said his PR people sent him all the episodes before. However, he only watched the first one and part of the last one before it all came out.

Larson added that when it came out, he watched most of it and emphasized that in his opinion, Netflix did well.

"My PR guys sent me all the episodes before but I only watched the first one and part of the last one before it all came out and then I've watched most of it since it's come out. I thought they did good," he stated.

