Kyle Larson sets the record straight on his incident with Ryan Blaney at WWTR: “It was an accident”

Kyle Larson used a recent interview to clear the air about his late Stage 2 incident with Ryan Blaney at World Wide Technology Raceway. In the video, Larson addressed what happened on the track, what was said afterward and emphasized that the contact was unintentional.The clip was shared on X by reporter Dalton Hopkins. In the video, Kyle Larson admitted Blaney was angry after being sent spinning, but he stressed he did not mean to hit him. The tweet was captioned,“He was mad I’m sure at the moment. … I would’ve been upset as well. … I hope he knows it was an accident. I wasn’t meaning to get into him. If he wants to retaliate, I understand.” @KyleLarsonRacin spoke about his conversation with @Blaney after their incident.”Kyle Larson shared his sentiment in hopes that Blaney would understand it was an accident. Accordingly, Larson said,“He was I’m sure mad at the moment, said a lot of things on the radio and what not but I would’ve been upset as well but I don’t know, I hope he knows it was an accident, although it might not look like an accident. I wasn’t meaning to get into him. If he wants to retaliate I understand but I don’t think it would get to that point.” [0:49 onwards]The crash happened with only six laps left in Stage 2 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Kyle Larson made contact with the left rear of Blaney’s No. 12 Ford while attempting a move inside on Turn 3. Blaney spun but avoided further damage and rejoined in 11th place after the caution.At the time, both drivers were fighting for fifth place. Larson recovered to finish fourth in the stage. Bubba Wallace won Stage 2, followed by Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.Blaney had started fifth in the race and was running competitively before the spin. His frustration came through over his team radio immediately after the contact. Kyle Larson, meanwhile, had started second and led 52 laps earlier in the race.Kyle Larson weighs in on NASCAR’s fastest lap ruleKyle Larson also previously spoke about the ongoing debate over NASCAR’s new fastest lap rule during Cup Series Playoff Media Day. He called the bonus point system a positive incentive, especially for drivers who fall multiple laps behind due to wrecks, pit issues, or other setbacks.“I like how it currently is; I’d be curious, I guess, to hear the other side of it...To me, I mean, I think you know when you have an issue going on in your day. I mean, it could be, you know, for me it’s been a wreck...it could be, you know, a pit stop. At some point the race has you multiple laps down. And then it just gives you an incentive to go out there and push for that one extra point that you can, you know you can go get,” Larson told Bob Pockrass.The counterargument, as Pockrass explained, is that lapped cars can pit for fresh tires and make qualifying-style runs in clean air, giving them an advantage. Larson quickly dismissed that criticism.“Who cares? I mean, point is out there to get, it’s available for everybody.”The rule, introduced this season, mirrors Formula 1’s system but without restricting the points to the top 10 finishers. Larson himself benefitted earlier this year in Mexico City, where he finished 42 laps down but still recorded the fastest lap and earned the extra point.