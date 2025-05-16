Kyle Larson sets the record straight on misconception claiming he races solely for money

A recent interview with Kyle Larson for The Athletic has brought renewed attention to a lingering misconception: that the NASCAR star races just to make a financial gain. This claim, which has been plaguing Larson for years, came back on social media after his rise in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and his high-profile participation in events like the Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 “Double.” Larson addressed the topic directly in his interview to clarify his true motivations for racing.

Larson, currently the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, pushed back against the notion that he races in NASCAR only for a paycheck. He told The Athletic,

“It really bugs me,”

“I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t love it, you know?”

He admitted that some fans have changed their views over time, but stressed that the misunderstanding still exists. He added,

“You're never going to convince everybody, but I do love this.”

Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 schedule forces him to miss the NASCAR All-Star heat races this weekend, opening the door for a stand-in at North Wilkesboro. As Larson gears up for his second attempt at the 1100-mile Double — competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day — his NASCAR team, Hendrick Motorsports, has had to make adjustments.

He will not participate in practice or qualifying for the All-Star Race due to commitments in Indianapolis. Instead, Justin Allgaier, the 2023 Xfinity Series champion, will take his place in the No. 5 car during Friday’s sessions at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Why Kyle Larson won’t be on track at North Wilkesboro before the All-Star Race

Kyle Larson will not take part in the NASCAR All-Star Race’s heat races this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway due to a scheduling conflict with his Indianapolis 500 qualifying commitments. As part of his attempt to complete the 1100-mile Double on May 25, Larson will be in Indianapolis, preparing for one of the biggest races in motorsport.

In his place, Hendrick Motorsports has confirmed that Justin Allgaier, who also substituted for Larson in last year’s Coca-Cola 600, will handle practice and qualifying duties in the No. 5 car on Friday.

Larson’s absence from the heat races means he’ll start from the back during the All-Star Race. Despite this disadvantage, he remains one of the main contenders, having already confirmed his spot in the main event by winning earlier this season. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports reported the lineup change. In his tweet, Pockrass wrote,

“Hendrick Motorsports says it will skip the heat races for its No. 5 car Saturday at North Wilkesboro. Justin Allgaier will prac

tice and qualify Friday. And team will start in the back for the all-star race with Larson.”

Kyle Larson currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He currently has 469 and has races in a total of 12 races.

