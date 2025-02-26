Kyle Larson sets sight on next NASCAR milestone after winning ‘all of the crown jewels’

Kyle Larson, the Hendrick Motorsports driver, revealed his plans after capturing some of the major titles in motorsports in an interview with Corey LaJoie. The interview was a part of the latest installment of Corey Lajoie’s podcast, Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie.

Larson has a strong position within NASCAR as one of the elites. He has secured three of the four crown jewel races in his career in the Cup Series. His first was at the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 where he led for 327 laps from the pole position. In 2023, Southern 500 was his next big jewel with a solid victory at the Darlington Raceway. The California native won the 2024 Brickyard 400 claiming his first win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With the Daytona 500 being the only race he hasn’t won in the Cup Series, the driver must be itching to complete the big four next year.

In an interview with LaJoie on his Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie podcast, Larson revealed his plans after winning some of the biggest honors in racing. His aim of winning the Great American Race was evident but he also shared his interest in winning races at new tracks.

"I don't know. I mean honestly, probably Daytona at this point, you know? We have won Knoxville, Andora...I've, you know, been able to win some big Midget races and All of the crown jewels in the Cup series except for Daytona, so that's. That would be great to win that someday and hopefully, it comes," Larson mentioned [11:30 onwards]

The driver talked about the future apart from winning the Great American Race:

"But you know that now that we're like past the Daytona 500 for this year, I think for me, I feel like, you know, in the year, the last few years of the wins we've gotten, it's been at like tracks that we've won at previously. I would love to win at new tracks going forward. I think that would be special to me," he added.

Kyle Larson secured his best finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway with third in a very eventful race. While battling for the lead, Larson ended up pinching Austin Cindric into the wall before realizing that Cindric had come into the lead. The HMS driver secured a Stage 2 victory leading to him securing 10 points and a playoff point. Despite a strong showing by the driver, an overtime restart in the lead was cut short by Christopher Bell. A caution flag just before the finish resulted in him coming in third to Bell (the winner) and Carson Hocevar.

Kyle Larson gave an honest reaction to his superspeedway curse

Kyle Larson expressed relief and satisfaction after finishing third at the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, achieving his best-ever career finish on a drafting track. In a post on X, he said:

"Finally finished at ATL and was great to run up front. On to COTA!"

The driver through his post expressed his difficulties at the track, where he had five DNFs in six starts, and shared his excitement about finally completing a race there.

