Kyle Larson shares sneak peek into his mindset ahead of Indy 500 double

Kyle Larson shared the approach to his double racing duty this weekend. The 32-year-old will focus entirely on the Indy 500 qualifying sessions, though he looks forward to receiving updates from his NASCAR team if he gets free time.

Larson will try to secure a high starting position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before flying to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race. However, he planned to skip the final qualifying session, called Firestone Fast Six, on Sunday to make sure he arrives in North Carolina on time.

While the Californian qualifies for the Indy 500, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier will likely take over the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. If so, Allgaier will report to #5 team crew chief Cliff Daniels, who will let his original driver do his thing at IMS.

Speaking about the busy weekend, Kyle Larson, who will attempt The Double for the second consecutive year, said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"Cliff (Daniels) and I talked, maybe if there's time on Saturday during qualifying, we could get together and talk about how their practice went and stuff like that... get prepared for the race on Sunday."

"I think it's nice that we are so kind of well organized over there that I can completely shut my self off from them for a handful of days to really try and learn this and get prepared for the 500 because there's just a lot that's a little bit unfamiliar that you got to get refamiliarezed with this week," he added.

Kyle Larson would start in sixth if he makes the Fast Six, but wishes to skip it for the All-Star Race. As a NASCAR champion and recent race winner, the Chevy pilot is automatically eligible for the main event, where he can win the $1 million prize money.

The preliminary top 12 Qualifying for the Indy 500 will commence at 5:15 p.m. ET before the Fast Six at 6:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The NASCAR All-Star Race, meanwhile, will happen later at 8:00 p.m. ET.

"I'd rather race for $1 million": Kyle Larson on decision to skip Fast Six for NASCAR All-Star Race

Kyle Larson came clean on his decision to prioritize the NASCAR All-Star Race over the Indy 500's Firestone Fast Six. While Larson would appreciate starting from pole in The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, he would rather take his chances in winning the stock car racing series' $1 million prize money.

The now 32-time Cup race winner said (via Frontstretch on X):

"I think that I would miss the Fast Six and go to the All-Star Race. It's important to race it. It's a lot of money on the line. Sure, it would be great to get an opportunity at the pole, but I'd rather race for $1 million." [3:01]

The following week after the All-Star Race, Larson will be back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren. It will happen on the same day as the Coca-Cola 600 on the Memorial Day weekend, with the 600-mile NASCAR race scheduled later in the night.

