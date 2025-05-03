Kyle Larson spotted at Cowtown Coliseum with wife Katelyn and kids before Texas two-step

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson was spotted at the Fort Worth Stockyard with his wife Katelyn Sweet and kids right before his double-header weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. He is set to participate in the Xfinity Series race along with the Cup Series this weekend, replacing an injured Connor Zilisch.

As the drivers prepare for the weekend at Texas, Larson was spotted spending quality time with his wife and children at Fort Worth Stockyard. It is a historical cattle marketplace, which preserves the city's Western heritage, which is what Texas is known for.

He also visited the Cowtown Coliseum. An arena in Fort Worth that hosts weekly rodeos. The arena's official Instagram page welcomed Larson's family with a heartwarming message.

"Thank you NASCAR driver @kylelarsonracin and his beautiful family for joining us at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo tonight! We hope y’all had a wonderful time, and good luck this weekend!"

Kyle Larson then also shared a grand dinner with his family and others at Joe T Garcia's, which is dubbed a "Legendary Fort Worth Experience," and has been serving since 1935.

"Fun night at the Stockyards," Larson wrote in an Instagram post.

As for his racing, Larson has been running quite competitively this year, delivering consistent results. He won at Homestead-Miami earlier, and then carried the success to Bristol. Heading into Texas next, it is set to be a long weekend for him.

Former NASCAR team owner assesses Kyle Larson's chances of conquering the Double

For the second consecutive year, Kyle Larson will participate in the Indy-Charlotte double, running both the Indy500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in IndyCar and the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day.

Last year, the weather conditions in both races made it impossible for him to run in either competition. However, NASCAR gave him a waiver considering the unprecedented conditions.

As he appeared for the challenge one more time, former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart assessed his chances of making it work. He said:

"So the 1100 miles he should be able to do. What Kyle's shooting for is to break finishing sixth or better in the 500 and third or better in the 600, which is doable. It's very doable. He can he can accomplish that," Stewart said.

Stewart then mentioned that Larson was in a competitive shape in both races, however, the weather conditions hampered his chances of a positive finish.

"I mean, you think about last year, he was in a good position to have a solid finish. And it was all on speeding on getting on pit road. And you can practice that on practice days and this and that. But when you get to race day, that atmosphere at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is totally different," Stewart added.

Kyle Larson is set to run for Arrows McLaren at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports.

