Tony Stewart breaks down Kyle Larson’s chances to conquer NASCAR and Indy 500 double duty

Racing legend Tony Stewart recently shared his trust in Kyle Larson and said that he has what it takes to succeed at one of motorsport’s most grueling challenges. Larson will attempt the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double duty again this year after an unsuccessful first attempt last season.

Only five drivers have attempted 'The Double', including Stewart, John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Kurt Busch, and Larson. Stewart is currently the only one to complete all 1,100 miles, which he accomplished in 2001. He finished sixth at Indy and third at Charlotte.

During an appearance on Rubbin' is Racing, Stewart shared his thoughts on Larson’s chances of completing both races on May 25.

"So the 1100 miles he should be able to do. What Kyle's shooting for is to break finishing sixth or better in the 500 and third or better in the 600, which is doable. It's very doable. He can he can accomplish that," Stewart said [0:33 onwards].

Larson's Indy 500 debut in 2024 earned him the Rookie of the Year honor. He finished the race in 18th place but received a speeding penalty for exceeding the pit road's speed limit during a green flag stop.

"I mean, you think about last year, he was in a good position to have a solid finish. And it was all on speeding on getting on pit road. And you can practice that on practice days and this and that. But when you get to race day, that atmosphere at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is totally different," Stewart added.

However, the Hendrick Motorsports driver's 2024 Double attempt was cut short due to bad weather. When Larson reached Charlotte, the Coca-Cola 600 had already completed 249 of 400 laps, and the race never resumed after a severe rainstorm.

Will Kyle Larson attempt 'The Double' next season?

Kyle Larson in the (17) Arrow McLaren races through turn two during the NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024 - Source: Getty

This month, Kyle Larson will become only the third driver to attempt the double multiple times after Robby Gordon and Tony Stewart. He will pilot the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet at Indy and the No. 5 car at Charlotte. Amazon Prime Video will sponsor him for both races.

However, when asked if he would try 'The Double' for the third time in 2026, Larson pointed to a likely no.

"Even before doing this, we only ever had plans to do two years of it, so we've kind of known all along that I had two opportunities to compete in the [Indianapolis 500], which is plenty," Kyle Larson said [via Motorsportswire].

The 2025 Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25. Kyle Larson was involved in a crash during testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month and will participate in the qualifying sessions on May 18 before the main race.

