Kyle Larson straightforward about HMS' Martinsville decision that benefitted Chase Elliott at his expense

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson finished the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway in fifth place after a tough day on the track. Speaking about his race, Larson mentioned that he and his team could have made a few different calls during the race, which could have allowed him to get past his teammate Chase Elliott, who finished ahead of him in P4.

Starting the race from the second row in P4, Larson stayed in the top 5 or 6 spots for most of the race but could not improve his position in the closing stages. When asked about what he could have done differently to get ahead of his teammate Chase Elliott, Larson, in the post-match interview, pointed to the strategic calls made by the #5 team that didn't help him improve his position.

"I think just track position, yeah, we maybe could have called second stage a little bit differently, maybe potentially the first stage too," Kyle Larson said as shared on X by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90). "But, I don't know, I think If I would have got to the lead, I would have been... I would have stayed in the top two or three. So, I feel everybody's cars are really equal, and the #11, his car is equal as well; he's just a really good short track racer and can keep the tires on and get through traffic really well."

When asked if he could have stayed in the front if he got the track position at some point in the race, Larson responded, saying:

"Yeah, I mean track position, it's so hard to pass here. So, I don't know if I would have looked as good as Denny, but I felt like I was equal to my teammate, the #9 (of Chase Elliott). So yeah, he looked strong. I felt like we would have been, too."

Kyle Larson currently sits in the second spot in the drivers’ standings behind his teammate, William Byron, with a 16-point deficit.

Kyle Larson gets a new sponsor for his second double attempt in 2025

Hendrick Motorsports has expanded its partnership with Prime Video, a subsidiary of $2.04 trillion giant Amazon (as per Forbes), to support Kyle Larson's second attempt at "The Double." Once again in 2025, Larson will compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

On May 25, 2025, Larson will drive the No. 17 IndyCar Chevrolet in the Indianapolis 500, followed by piloting his No. 5 Chevy in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Both his cars will feature Prime Video branding, signaling their strong partnership with Hendrick Motorsports.

Prime Video had previously signed a sponsorship deal with the #9 car of Chase Elliott, and the new deal with Kyle Larson will build on their partnership. Prime Video is set to sponsor Elliott's car for three races annually from 2025 to 2027 in a bid to promote its new NASCAR streaming rights.

Speaking about the new collaboration with Larson, Mr. Rick Hendrick said that Prime Video would provide fans with insights into Larson's daunting preparation for his second attempt at the Double.

"We’re proud to grow our relationship with Prime Video... The film is going to show Kyle like people have never seen him – his preparation, his mindset, and what it takes to pursue such a daunting challenge," Rick Hendrick shared (via NASCAR.com).

Kyle Larson will be back for more racing in the Cup Series on Sunday, April 6, in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

