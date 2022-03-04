Kyle Larson talks about what makes the new Las Vegas paint scheme so memorable

NASCAR hits the Las Vegas Motor Speedway track this weekend on Sunday, March 6th. The defending champion, Kyle Larson, will be lining up to defend one of his most memorable wins in Las Vegas.

His 2021 win marked his first win against the Hendrick Motorsports team. Bob Pockrass went ahead on Twitter and highlighted the paint scheme.

In a media interview, Kyle Larson explained what he believes makes the new Las Vegas paint scheme so memorable, citing:

“That win was really special for us. It was our first win as a team and meant a lot to a lot of people on this team – some visiting victory lane in the Cup Series for the first time. But I also know how much it meant to Rick and Linda (Hendrick) because the paint scheme was similar to what (their late son) Ricky (Hendrick) ran. It’s an honor to drive for them and to drive this car with this scheme that means so much to so many.”

The Pennzoil 400 was one of 10 wins he recorded during the 2021 season. He led by 103 laps after dominating the race in the third stage and edged out Brad Keselowski. The 2021 race marked his fourth start after a comeback from NASCAR suspension and being fired by his former team Chip Ganassi Racing.

Kyle Larson Performance in NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson maintained an excellent performance throughout the season, eventually collecting the 2021 championship. The No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver opened the 2022 season with a stunning performance. He finished in the top five of NASCAR's pre-season, Busch Clash at the iconic LA Coliseum.

After the LA Coliseum, he headed over to Daytona International Speedway for the historic Daytona 500. In the event, he posted an amazing performance after clinching the pole.

However, his season opener was somewhat disappointing after he was involved in a late wreck on lap 190 at the 64th annual Daytona 500.

Despite his disappointing result at the Daytona 500, he made it up to his fans, winning the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series, though he lost the pole.

Kyle Larson is set to defend his title at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the upcoming Pennzoil 400. He will be hunting his second win of the season as well as the second win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Edited by Adam Dickson