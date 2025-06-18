Kyle Larson trolls Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with a cheeky dig, days after latter’s Carson Hocevar outburst

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently met the Los Angeles Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts. Following their meetup, Larson shared a picture of the trio on his Instagram account and poked fun at the Hyak Motorsports driver over his anger in the caption.

The lighthearted note came after the Mexico City race incident between Carson Hocevar and Stenhouse Jr. on Sunday, June 15, 2025. During the first points-paying international race since 1958, Hocevar made contact with the #47 Chevy Camaro ZL1, spinning him out and changing the dynamics of the race.

Following the incident, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was furious at the Spire Motorsports driver and stated:

“I’m going to beat your a** when we get back to the States.”

Seizing the opportunity, Kyle Larson wrote a hilarious caption for Stenhouse Jr., referencing his anger:

"@stenhousejr getting a lecture from manager Dave Roberts on how to control his anger"

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a bad start at the 100-lap event at the Mexico City-based track. He began the race from the back of the pack in P33 with a best time of 94.15 seconds and a top speed of 92.53 mph, with a time difference of 1.38 seconds from the pole sitter, Shane van Gisbergen.

Following the slow start and a spin, the #47 Chevy driver finished the 241.7-mile race in P27, one spot ahead of his Toyota teammate, Austin Dillon. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson ended the event in P36, two spots behind Carson Hocevar.

"Smart move by the way": NASCAR insider gave his thoughts on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. handling his feud with Carson Hocevar after the Mexico City race

On an episode of 'The Teardown,' NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck highlighted that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did the right thing by avoiding a physical confrontation with Carson Hocevar. Gluck called it a 'smart move' to avoid being arrested by the Mexican police.

The spin at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez marked the second incident when the Spire Motorsports driver spun out Stenhouse Jr. in the last three races. The repetitive contact made the #47 Chevy driver furious, leading to a post-race confrontation.

Reflecting upon Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s feud, the NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck stated:

"Smart move by the way. Do not get yourself arrested in Mexico and find yourself in a Mexican prison while everybody else in the industry leaves for assaulting somebody, you don't know the laws here," he said via Youtube/The Teardown. [57:05 onwards]

He further revealed that during the Nashville crash, the Hyak Motorsports driver backed off, but the second spin caused him to retaliate.

"In Ricky's mind he's going to say "Well now if I don't follow through, I said, "Okay I'll listen to this and it doesn't do us any good but if you do it again", now he did it again and now he's been captured on audio. And Carson's like, yeah I screwed up but it doesn't matter at this point," Gluck added.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ranks 21st in the Cup Series standings with 312 points so far this season. He has secured two top-ten and one top-five finish in 16 starts in the 2025 season.

