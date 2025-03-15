Kyle Larson welcomes $25M Motorsports daredevil Travis Pastrana with a 4-word verdict

Kyle Larson welcomed Travis Pastrana to the world of sprint car racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson accompanied Pastrana as the motorsports daredevil got his hands on a sprint car on dirt for the first time.

Pastrana, worth $25 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), arrived at the dirt track with extensive racing experience. He has raced rally cars, bikes, and stock cars, notably in the 2023 Daytona 500. He is also a renowned stunt performer, known for jumping off a plane from 12,500 feet up without a parachute in 2008.

The motorsports daredevil drove the No. 199 sprint car from Ridge & Sons Racing. The session was closed to the general public, but Larson shared a glimpse on social media.

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and co-owner of High Limit Racing, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Travis Pastrana's first laps testing a sprint car in Sin City.

"Welcome to my playground @TravisPastrana [Travis Pastrana]," Larson wrote.

The post also included a clip of Travis Pastrana testing a sprint car in the virtual world of iRacing. Although Pastrana crashed hard into the wall, he jokingly told Kyle Larson he was 'ready for Vegas'.

While Travis Pastrana hasn't secured a High Limit Racing schedule, Larson is competing in the sprint car series' season-opener this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fellow NASCAR drivers Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs will also join the event.

After the dirt race, Larson will pilot the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro in the Las Vegas spring race. The 2025 Pennzoil 400 is scheduled for March 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Kyle Larson shares his thoughts on upcoming Las Vegas race

Kyle Larson is optimistic about competing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. With three wins around the 1.5-mile track (including last year's spring race), Larson believes the upcoming race should be a good one for the No. 5 team.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver said in a media availability:

"Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) has been a great track for us since I joined the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team. We got our first win here together and we have added a couple more since then. I think we have a couple runner-up finishes, also. The track is great but also getting to come to a cool city is fun, as well."

"This is probably in my top-three places to come to," he added.

Kyle Larson won the 2024 Pennzoil 400 - Source: Imagn

Larson enters the race weekend 11th in the standings after advancing five spots following a third-place finish in the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

