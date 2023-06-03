NASCAR Cup Series regular and avid dirt track racer Kyle Larson added yet another trophy to his case at Tri-City Speedway this week ahead of Sunday's Cup Series race in Illinois.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was seen competing in the High Limit Sprint Car Series and he took his second consecutive win in Granite City, Illinois.

In typical fashion, Larson started the race in eighth position and worked his way through the field, avoiding several incidents on the way to the front. The 35-lap-long race saw the Elk Grove, California native avoid several race-ending crashes for drivers such as Danny Dietrich and Brent Marks. The 30-year-old elaborated on his performance post-race and said:

“My car felt really good and then we got that red. I was kind of running through the crumbs before that in 3 and 4; I could tell the top was getting really sketchy. Parker was making mistakes up there."

Becoming the High Limit Sprint Car Series' first repeat winner, Kyle Larson managed to take home $31,023 in prize money after accepting a $8000 Durst Dice roll. This meant that he was awarded with his initial starting position.

With the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway set to go live on Sunday, the Hendrick Motorsports driver seems to be in his element.

With impressive drives from the back of the field in the NASCAR Cup Series as well, the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver could be one to look out for this weekend.

Kyle Larson speaks on his motivation behind attempting 'Double Duty' in 2024

Hendrick Motorsports driver and NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is set to be the newest driver to attempt 'Double Duty'. This means him taking part in the Coca-Cola 600 as well as the Indy 500 on the same day next year.

Elaborating on what the motivation is behind the 30-year-old trying to attempt such a demanding but celebrated feat in racing, Larson responded in a true racing-lover fashion:

"I love racing, I love trying new things like learning new disciplines and I love competing in the biggest races. In my opinion, this is the biggest race in the world so, I've wanted to be a part of it for a long time and finally feel like the timing is right to do it."

Watch Kyle Larson compete in his usual NASCAR Cup Series day job this weekend at WWT Raceway during the Enjoy Illinois 300.

