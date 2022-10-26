Kyle Petty does not hold back on Bubba Wallace Jr.'s 'deafening' silence over Kyle Larson incident at Las Vegas

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and current NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty's critical analysis of Bubba Wallace Jr. and his actions in Sin City did not leave much to the imagination. Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw the 23XI Racing driver come together on track with Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, which led to retaliation and a physical confrontation between the duo.

Petty spoke in detail about the entire scenario that unfolded in Sin City on a recent episode of the MotorMouths show on Peacock, voicing his displeasure with Wallace Jr. in detail. The 62-year-old did not hold back and asked for a year-long suspension for Bubba Wallace Jr. in light of his actions in a season where the Next Gen car's safety has been questionable, to say the least.

Before last Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400 at Miami-Homestead Speedway, Kyle Petty spoke further on the topic on the Countdown to Green pre-race show. The Level Cross, North Carolina native elaborated on Wallace Jr.'s and his team's lack of communication surrounding the controversy. Petty appreciated the #45 Toyota Camry TRD driver's apology on social media. He said:

"I applaud Bubba and I applaud 23XI for putting this out (social media apology), but in a world, and I'm cynical so let's just go ahead and say that, in a world of social media where we post everything, silence sometimes says more than the words that are written and we have heard nothing from Bubba Wallace since this incident happened."

Petty further cleared his thoughts on how there was a lack of communication from the team before Denny Hamlin addressed the whole situation at length, and said:

"We have heard nothing publicly, until yesterday, Denny Hamlin finally spoke up and kudos to Denny Hamlin for speaking up on behalf of 23XI. But the silence from that camp has been deafening."

Bubba Wallace Jr. is set to return from his one-race-long suspension this coming weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

23XI Racing's Denny Hamlin elaborates on Bubba Wallace Jr.'s thought process after the incident at Las Vegas

23XI Racing's co-owner and owner-operator in the Cup Series, Denny Hamlin, spoke at length about what has been the talk of the NASCAR fraternity over the past couple of weeks. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver elaborated on Bubba Wallace Jr.'s realization of his actions in Sin City and said:

"I understand why he's mad. I think he understands the bigger picture. And I kind of explained to him, it's tough when you've got a big M on your back and you're walking down the infield, just a bad look for us."

Watch the complete interview below:

NASCAR goes live from Martinsville Speedway this Sunday for the final Round of 8 race in 2022.

